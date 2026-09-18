Trump Picks Franklin Graham's Daughter and Former Missionary Captive for Freedom Roles

President Trump chose several noteworthy Christian leaders this week for religious freedom roles in his government.

He nominated Cissie Graham Lynch to serve as the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Lynch is the daughter of evangelist Franklin Graham and the granddaughter of Billy Graham.

The position is responsible for advancing religious freedom around the world and serving as a key adviser to the president and secretary of state on issues involving religious liberty.

Lynch's nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) welcomed the President's decision.

"President Trump's announcement is a vital step in advancing the human right of freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) abroad. USCIRF calls for a swift confirmation process for IRF Ambassador-Designate Lynch," said USCIRF Chair Asif Mahmood.

Franklin Graham praised the nomination in a Facebook post, writing:

"Cissie is uniquely qualified for this. She has traveled the world and been a student of this issue for many years. She has a broad worldview and knowledge of the issues facing religious freedom today. If confirmed by the Senate, she will bring a passion for defending religious freedom to this office. I couldn't be more proud of her, and I ask you to pray that God would give her wisdom and strength."

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The president also nominated Andrew Brunson to serve on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

As CBN News reported extensively, Brunson spent two years imprisoned in Turkey on false charges after serving as a pastor in the country for 23 years. President Trump helped secure Brunson's release in 2018.

In recent years, Brunson has been active in efforts to combat religious persecution and advocate for religious freedom around the world.

Trump also appointed Robert Barron, a Roman Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, and Joe Grogan, the former director of the U.S. Domestic Policy Council and assistant to President Trump, to serve on USCIRF.

Chair Mahmood said, "Filling these roles demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the United States to international religious freedom as a priority in foreign policy."

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