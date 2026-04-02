Trump Fires Attorney General Pam Bondi

Sources tell CBN News President Trump has fired Attorney General Pam Bondi. CBN News White House Correspondent Kelly Wright reported earlier this afternoon that Todd Blanch, the United States deputy attorney general, will serve as interim AG.

Reports state Trump informed Bondi of his decision last night. She will be leaving the administration.

Today, Trump posted on Truth Social praising Bondi for her successes:

"Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year. Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future, and our Deputy Attorney General, and a very talented and respected Legal Mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

A recent New York Times article indicates Bondi had been in hot water with the administration over her handling of the release of the Epstein files.

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