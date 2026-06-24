Trump Declares 'Make America Powerful Again' While Visiting Mack Truck Plant in PA

MACUNGIE, Pa. – President Trump spoke at a Mack Truck facility here in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, emphasizing his administration's economic agenda.

CBN News was there as he took the stage before a sea of enthusiastic supporters at the Mack Truck plant, turning the event into a campaign-style rally. Trump pointed to the company's growth as a sign of economic strength, while touting his administration's support for American workers through tax cuts and manufacturing investment.

"So together with the help of patriots in Pennsylvania and all across the nation, we will make America powerful again," he said.

The president turned briefly to foreign policy, addressing the negotiations with Iran by declaring, "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," as the room burst into applause.



"The Iran economy has been crushed, and their defense industrial base is damaged so severely that it will take them many years for them to rebuild," he said.

Congressman Dan Meuser said he remains concerned about Iran, but voiced support for the president's approach.



Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) said, "It's a performance-based agreement, not a promising agreement. Meaning, they don't get anything unless they perform to our liking, which means no more funding of terrorists, and certainly, no enrichment of uranium, obviously opening up the Strait of Hormuz."

People attending the event weighed in, sharing their reactions to the president's visit as the nation nears a historic milestone.

Employee Blake Crocker said, "This is a great event for Mack Trucks because we've been in the trucking industry for a 125-years, and to have the president come and celebrate America's 250 years, this is a great honor."

A 13-year-old named Levi Rosselleti was also among the attendees, telling us, "Well, since Trump ran in 2020, I'm always inspired to fight the communists and keep the country clean."

When we asked the young man about his faith, he replied, "Like it says in the Bible, 'Love thy neighbor.' I feel like any politician needs to keep that in mind."

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