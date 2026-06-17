Trump-Backed Candidates Win Three Senate Primary Contests, Lose in Georgia Governor's Race

U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins speaks during an election-night watch party after winning the Republican nomination, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Jackson, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Republican candidates backed by President Trump won three primary contests for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, Alabama, and Oklahoma. His endorsement in the Georgia governor's race, however, did not pay off, as health-industry billionaire Rick Jackson, who spent $100 million of his own money during the primary, defeated Burt Jones, who had Trump's endorsement.

Jackson will face Democrat and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the November election. Despite failing to get the president's endorsement, Jackson pledged to be "Trump's favorite governor."

In the Georgia Senate race, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, armed with presidential backing, defeated former football coach Derek Dooley in the contest to take on incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff. Collins pledged that the mission is to oust Ossoff, whom he called a "rubber stamp" for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Rep. Barry Moore won the GOP nomination to succeed retiring Sen. Tommy Tuberville in Alabama after a hard-fought contest with former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson. He will face attorney Everett Wess, who won the Democratic nomination.

In Oklahoma, four-term Congressman Kevin Hern, who also had Trump's endorsement, won the nomination for the Senate seat vacated by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

According to Ballotpedia, candidates endorsed by Trump have won 98 percent of the time.

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In Washington, DC, mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George won the nomination, claiming that President Trump's threat to revoke Home Rule in the district if the self-proclaimed Socialist won had energized voters.

And in the heavily Democratic House district vacated by disgraced Congressman Eric Swalwell, State Senator Aisha Wahab advances to a special election in August to replace Swalwell.