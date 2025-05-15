Trump Admin Welcomes South African Refugees as Protections End for Thousands of Afghan Allies

WASHINGTON – In a move that has drawn both domestic and international criticism, the Trump administration this week granted refugee status to dozens of white South Africans while simultaneously announcing the end of protections for thousands of Afghans currently living in the United States.

Forty-nine Afrikaners arrived in the U.S. on Monday, welcomed by members of the administration who cited rising racial discrimination and violence against white farmers in South Africa. President Donald Trump has previously referred to the situation as a "genocide," contending that white farmers are being "brutally killed" and stripped of their land.

"We're sending a clear message that the United States really rejects the egregious persecution of people on the basis of race in South Africa," said Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

PHOTO: Afrikaner refugees from South Africa holding American flags arrive, May 12, 2025, at Dulles International Airport in VA. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The South African government strongly denies such claims, stating that allegations of systemic discrimination and genocide have been widely discredited.

The refugee move prompted the Episcopal Church to end its decades-long partnership with the federal government on refugee resettlement programs. Church leaders cited moral opposition to resettling the new arrivals, in light of its commitment to racial justice and reconciliation, and its ties to the Church in South Africa.

"It also saddens us to see that other refugees who are being denied entrance to the United States are people, brave people who've worked alongside of our military," said Bishop Sean Rowe, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church.

The same day the first wave of South Africans arrived in the U.S., the administration announced an end to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 14,000 Afghans. Officials stated that conditions in Afghanistan have improved enough to justify ending the designation.

Faith-based humanitarian group, World Relief, argues that Afghanistan remains very dangerous.

"The situation in Afghanistan is completely unstable for a number of populations...namely Christians, religious minorities, and women and girls," said Chelsea Sobolik, Director of Government Relations at World Relief.

She tells CBN News that for Christians, especially, going back to Afghanistan could be a death sentence.

"Afghanistan is currently under the Taliban rule, and Afghanistan has what's called apostasy laws, so it's illegal actually for someone to convert from being Muslim to being another religion... We are continuing to urge the administration to offer protection for Afghan Christians who would face violence or worse if they returned home to Afghanistan," Sobolik said.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, TPS for Afghans will expire next week unless renewed.