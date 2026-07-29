'A True American Original': As Trump Honors Sen. Lindsey Graham, Franklin Graham Shares the Gospel

Washington said farewell Tuesday to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham and celebrated his legacy, first with his flag-draped casket in the Capitol Rotunda, and later, at a funeral service at Washington's National Cathedral, where President Trump hailed him as "a true American original."

Trump honored Graham and his journey "from that pool hall where his parents raised him, to the halls of the United States Senate, where he was respected and this son of South Carolina became one of the most important men in the most important country on earth."

Graham served four terms in the U.S. Senate since 2002, and was running for a fifth when he died. A conservative firebrand, he advocated for a strong foreign policy, the pro-life cause, and conservative judges. Graham was also a strong supporter of Israel.

"But no matter how heated things got in Washington," Trump said, "Virtually everyone, Republican or Democrat, liked Lindsey. Well, not everybody, but it sounds good. Not everybody. He was a tough cookie, okay? I have to veer from this for a second. He was a tough cookie, Darline (Graham's sister). But he was beautiful."

Evangelist Franklin Graham also participated in the service, telling mourners, "Believing in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ is not the end but the beginning of a brand new life...the beginning of eternity in the presence of almighty God."

Trump read from James Chapter One, "Scripture tells us, 'Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial because when he has withstood the test, he will receive the crown of life.'"

Among those attending were Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Memorial services will be held today in South Carolina, with a final visit to the South Carolina State House and a funeral service at the First Baptist Church of Columbia.

The National Cathedral service concluded with the Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith praying, "Into your hands, O merciful Savior, we commend your servant, Lindsey."