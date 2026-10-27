'They Are the Eyes and Ears on Election Day': Chaplains Deploying to Polls for Midterm Vote

When Americans enter the polls on November 3, many will be joined by faith leaders from a range of religious backgrounds. These leaders will be serving as chaplains and peacekeepers, particularly in areas where close, contentious races could heighten political tensions.

Rev. Dr. Katie Sexton leads the Arizona Faith Network, a nonpartisan, interfaith group that brings together diverse religious communities.

"We send out people who have been trained to keep the peace on Election Day, to both serve as either poll chaplains on the site or peacekeepers. They are the eyes and ears out on Election Day," said Sexton.

Concerns about potential violence add to that sense of urgency.

Following the 2025 assassination of Christian conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a Pew Research Survey found that 85 percent of Americans across the political spectrum believe political violence is increasing.

In addition to that statistic, polling places have also faced protests and intimidation in previous elections.

"At some polls, we expect to see routine election activity," said Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz, founder of Arizona Jews for Justice. "But at other polls, we expect to see intimidation, people who are trying to scare away exactly the people who were already scared to show up in the first place."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to get the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

While poll chaplains are not a new concept, some faith leaders say this election cycle presents unique challenges, particularly for Hispanic communities worried about federal immigration enforcement.

"There's a lot of anxiety, and there's a lot, regrettably, a lot of polarization and some people quite frankly feel intimidated," Pastor Gabriel Salguero of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition, also known as NALEC, said in an interview with CBN News.

NALEC has launched its own poll chaplain and peacemakers initiative. Volunteers include local pastors seeking to offer a calming, nonpartisan presence.

"We don't work for the Democrats," explained Salguero. "We don't work for the Republicans. We work to be faith agents who want to protect democracy. And when people see independent voices that are not tied to any political party, I think that de-escalates polarization."



While the work of these chaplains will be most visible on Election Day, Salguero hopes their message of peace will last long after the votes are counted.



"There's a lot of people and a lot of institutions who are working very hard at polarizing us and having us see other people who think differently from us as enemy or adversary. No, you can think differently from someone else. You can vote differently from someone else, and you don't have to be cruel or hostile. And so, we are following the teachings of Jesus. Blessed are the peacemakers because the kingdom of God belongs to them," said Salguero.