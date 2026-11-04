These States Voted on Girls' Sports, Trans Surgeries for Kids, and Enshrining Abortion

Voters in more than a half-dozen states weighed in on social issues on Tuesday, voting on a variety of ballot measures from abortion to transgender procedures on children. And while the blue wave swept Democrats into Congress, it didn't always translate into progressive policy changes.

Transgender Issues

Five states considered measures aimed at protecting girls' sports or guarding children with gender dysphoria from being subjected to irreversible surgeries.

Arizona voters approved an expansion of the state's existing ban on transgender athletes competing in girls' sports.

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approved Initiative Measure 442, the "Fairness for Girls" initiative, to protect the rights of female athletes.

In Washington state, the Seattle Times reports Initiative 638 is leading with 56.8% of the vote. It would also protect girls' sports.

At last count, 52% of voters in the blue state of Colorado have voted to ban some transgender medical procedures on children, but the results are still too close to call. Proposition 135 would prohibit the medical industry from performing gender-altering surgery on minors. The measure does not restrict irreversible puberty blockers, though.

But in Missouri, voters rejected Amendment 3, which would have added restrictions to the state constitution regarding gender-altering medical procedures for minors.

Abortion Measures

On abortion, Idaho voters defeated a proposition that would have allowed abortion up until fetal viability.

But abortion advocates did achieve major victories in Missouri, Nevada and Virginia.

Voters defeated a proposed amendment to Missouri's constitution that would have reimposed common-sense restrictions on abortions. National progressive groups heavily outspent pro-life groups in their campaign to defeat the Missouri ballot measure.

In Nevada, voters approved an amendment that creates a fundamental right to abortion until fetal viability, which is officially undefined.

And Virginia has now become a deep blue state; after electing an all-Democrat state government last year, voters have also now approved three amendments to enshrine abortion, same-sex marriage, and restoration of felons' voting rights into the state constitution.

All three were already legal in Virginia. Opponents warned that the measures include deceptive language that would push the issues into far more radical territory than the current laws allow.

Opponents say the abortion amendment will allow abortions until birth, allow minors to get an abortion without their parents' knowledge, and could even legalize sex changes on minors due to the addition of gender language.

Opponents of Virginia's gay marriage amendment say it opens the door to transgender rights in private spaces and sports by creating two separate classifications: birth sex and chosen gender.

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