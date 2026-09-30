Tech Leaders Agree to 'Self-Police' AI – Trump Renames AI 'Super Intelligence'

Amid new concerns about artificial intelligence, President Trump and industry leaders met at the White House Tuesday and signed an agreement that AI companies will police themselves.



It included the leaders of corporations including Anthropic, OpenAI, Nvidia, Google, Meta, and X-AI.



President Trump said, "There's a belief that there should be tremendous self-regulation. And we automatically have regulation with the Department of Justice, the FBI, all of that, but the self-regulation is very important."

The agreement calls for external auditors and an oversight committee.

Former White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sachs said, "This is a new level of transparency and accountability from these companies. This is not something that requires new legislation from Congress or some sort of new international agreement that could take years."

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The deal comes after some in the industry have warned that AI could threaten the future of humanity.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren calls the proposed self-regulation "a recipe for disaster."

But Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson suggested fears over AI and data centers are being blown up by China as it tries to win the AI race.

Johnson told Fox Business, "This is what Democrats do, they glam on to something and say this is doom and gloom and everyone will die if we don't win. Don't buy it. It is a Chinese psy-op. I really believe that. That's not a conspiracy theory. They're pushing those ideas."

On Tuesday, President Trump also signed executive orders directing the federal government to replace the term "artificial intelligence" with "Super Intelligence," and establishing America.gov, an AI-powered government portal that is supposed to "Streamline access to government services."