Surrogate Mother Chooses Life, Gives Birth to Baby After Bio-Parents Requested Abortion

A surrogate mother who refused to abort her baby despite demands from the biological parents recently gave birth.

With Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's help, surrogate mother McKenna West fled to the state, where she and her baby were protected under state law until her baby's birth.

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In April 2026, West was told the baby she was carrying was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome at 20 weeks pregnant. Reportedly, the biological parents asked West to terminate the baby's life due to the defect.

However, West refused and fled to Texas where Paxton is legally and now medically supporting her and the baby boy, Gabriel.

According to Fox News, Gabriel was born on Wednesday, August 13, 2026, and received urgent medical care from the UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children's Medical Center of Dallas after Paxton further enforced the medical institutions' legal obligations under Texas law.

"Baby Gabriel deserves a chance at life, and I will not allow anyone to unlawfully deny him medically necessary care," said Paxton in a statement. "My office will use every tool available to protect innocent lives and ensure that every child receives the care required under Texas law."

The Attorney General's Office is committed to closely following the case, ensuring that both West and Gabriel are given every legal and medical protection the state can offer.

While Gabriel receives lifesaving medical care, the legal battle over who has legal ownership of him continues between his surrogate mother and his biological parents.

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Sadly, Gabriel is not the only baby who has been caught in the legal and medical crosshairs of requested surrogate abortions.

Similarly, in July 2026, a surrogate mother was sued after she refused to abort her baby because the doctors discovered the baby had a cleft lip and possible heart defect.

MORE: Same-Sex Couple Sues Surrogate for Refusing to Abort Baby With Possible Minor Birth Defect