Security Expert: Election Interference Doesn't Require Changing a Single Vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the midterm elections just weeks away, security officials are preparing for a threat environment they call more volatile and complex than ever.

The good news: State and local officials appear better prepared to respond.

In recent years, much of the focus around election security has been on the votes themselves: whether voting machines can be hacked or results manipulated.

But John Cohen, a former Department of Homeland Security official, now with the Center for Internet Security (CIS), believes some of the biggest threats in 2026 have nothing to do with changing a vote.

"The real concern comes when a hacker will say, glean information from a voter registration system or some other system like a candidate's voter turnout playbook, and then use that as part of an information operation," Cohen said.

"Between the disruption of the election through an information operation by a foreign country and the threat of a physical attack; those are the two things that really keep law enforcement up at night," he explained.

And the concern isn't hypothetical.

Cohen said that during the 2024 election, Russia pushed false content showing ballots being destroyed, while more than 100 Election Day bomb threats targeted voting locations.

He says today's global conflicts give America's adversaries even more opportunities to exploit.

"Russia, China, Iran, they...will develop AI-generated video content, they will use artificial intelligence to make it appear that this content is being shared and liked by a large number of people, when...in actuality it's a bunch of computers. And they will try to sow discord, increase anger in our society, and in their minds, try to encourage people to actually engage in violent demonstrations or even targeted acts of violence as a result," Cohen told CBN News.

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Rapid advances in artificial intelligence are also changing what relatively unsophisticated actors are capable of doing.

"We've already seen instances where an unsophisticated threat actor can use artificial intelligence and develop a highly sophisticated attack plan," Cohen said. "You know, you don't have to blow up a polling site to disrupt the voting process. And in past elections recently, we've actually seen orchestrated, coordinated efforts by foreign threat actors to disrupt voting in key districts by using bomb threats."

That leads to a critical distinction: An adversary doesn't have to alter a single ballot to interfere with an election.

"They want to sow discord. They want to destabilize our country. They want people to lose confidence in their government," Cohen said. "And if they can convince people that their vote doesn't matter, or there's no point to voting, or that the election results are not accurate, then they've won the day."

Despite the threats, Cohen sees reason for confidence, especially at the state and local level.

"As we sit here today in 2026, there are very few jurisdictions out there in which the local sheriff, the local police chief, the local emergency manager, and the local election and cyber professional aren't in sync with each other, working, planning, and preparing to ensure that the elections are safe and secure," he said.

Cohen said that while election threats will only continue to evolve, becoming more difficult to detect and disrupt, the response is evolving as well.

As election and law enforcement officials plan for threats that didn't exist just a few election cycles ago, he believes they are better positioned to keep the process and voters safe.