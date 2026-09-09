Republicans Hold First-Ever Midterm Convention: House and Senate at Stake

CBN News
09-09-2026

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Thousands of Republicans are gathering in Dallas today for their first-ever midterm convention. President Trump is the headliner for the two-day event, which will focus on his agenda.

The president plans to address the crowd on both nights. Republicans say their goal is to rally voters to turn out for the November elections. The GOP is hoping to hold on to both the House and the Senate.

Watch the interview above with CBN Chief Political Editor David Brody for more about the battle for Congress and what could happen if Democrats take power.

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