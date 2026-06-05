Republicans Across US Are Rebranding June from Pride Month to Honor Biblical Values

Republican governors across the US are offering Biblically framed alternatives to June LGBTQ Pride Month celebrations, in turn celebrating God's design for families.

Red states are using the opportunity to promote a variety of messages. For example, some are seeking to protect unborn life as a necessary step to support the nuclear family.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt posted on social media, "God authors every life. As image bearers, there is inherent dignity and value in every human life. That's why Oklahoma is proud to declare June as Life Month."

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God authors every life. As image bearers, there is inherent dignity and value in every human life. That's why Oklahoma is proud to declare June as Life Month.



We're committed to walking alongside every mother and ensuring the unborn are protected from conception through birth.… pic.twitter.com/Yob7gFAVv7 — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) June 2, 2026

As CBN News recently reported, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee rebranded June as Nuclear Family Month, celebrating God's family structure of "one husband, one wife and any biological, adopted or fostered children."

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun echoed that effort with a Nuclear Family Month for his state too. "As we approach America's 250th anniversary, this proclamation recognizes the important role families play in shaping the future of our state and our country," he wrote.



For Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, the fathers of that structure are "the head of the household," and "homes led by a father and mother provide children with the structure and discipline necessary to succeed throughout life." So, to coincide with Father's Day, the Alabama governor is celebrating Strong Families Month.

While Family, Nuclear Family, and Strong Families Month define and celebrate God's family structure, proposals for Fidelity Month call Americans to not just celebrate these values, but to "rededicate the United States to the values of faith, family, and patriotism."

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Utah, Arkansas, and at least four other GOP-controlled states support legislation to recognize June as Fidelity Month.

While the month of June is now becoming a platform for biblical family values, it began gaining momentum last year when the Education Department used June to acknowledge God's male and female gender design.

The department declared June Title IX Month advocating for female students' safety from harmful transgender policies that allowed biological men to use women's bathrooms or locker rooms.

Also in 2025, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller denounced Pride Month and proposed a resolution to make June Family Month, saying, "Americans are inundated with perverse Pride Month displays and events throughout the month of June that denigrate the nuclear family."

As conservative leaders reject Pride Month, and replace it with Biblical values, some conservatives say they're "reclaiming the culture" as more and more view state measures as an opportunity for a cultural reset.

MORE: Trump Admin Declares June Is No Longer 'Pride Month', Retail Stores Backtrack on LGBT Displays