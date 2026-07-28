Remembering Sen. Lindsey Graham: Watch the Memorial Service Here

Sen. Darline Graham, R-SC, pauses at the casket of her brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, during a congressional tribute in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

World leaders are visiting Washington today to pay tribute to Sen. Lindsey Graham, a strong advocate for U.S. allies, including Israel and Ukraine.

In addition to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on hand. Zelenskyy was also meeting with President Trump at the White House this morning. Sen. Graham was a staunch defender of Ukraine and had just returned from a trip to Kyiv on the day he died.

The South Carolina Republican served for more than 30 years as an indefatigable dealmaker who talked and laughed and badgered his colleagues into action on conservative causes.

The senator's casket was brought to the Capitol rotunda this morning, with members of Congress attending a ceremony there at 10 a.m. During his remarks, Vice President JD Vance called Graham a “swashbuckling” figure and a “true American original.”

“Lindsey was a towering figure,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, adding there was “no one more capable of cracking up a room.”

At 2 p.m., President Trump is among the speakers at a memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral. This event is livestreamed on our CBN News YouTube channel:

Watch the Capitol Rotunda memorial service below.