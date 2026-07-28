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Sen. Darline Graham, R-SC, pauses at the casket of her brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, during a congressional tribute in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

Remembering Sen. Lindsey Graham: Watch the Memorial Service Here

CBN News
07-28-2026

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World leaders are visiting Washington today to pay tribute to Sen. Lindsey Graham, a strong advocate for U.S. allies, including Israel and Ukraine.

In addition to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on hand. Zelenskyy was also meeting with President Trump at the White House this morning. Sen. Graham was a staunch defender of Ukraine and had just returned from a trip to Kyiv on the day he died.

The South Carolina Republican served for more than 30 years as an indefatigable dealmaker who talked and laughed and badgered his colleagues into action on conservative causes.

The senator's casket was brought to the Capitol rotunda this morning, with members of Congress attending a ceremony there at 10 a.m. During his remarks, Vice President JD Vance called Graham a “swashbuckling” figure and a “true American original.”

“Lindsey was a towering figure,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, adding there was “no one more capable of cracking up a room.”

At 2 p.m., President Trump is among the speakers at a memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral. This event is livestreamed on our CBN News YouTube channel:

Watch the Capitol Rotunda memorial service below.

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CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines