Religious Liberty Commission Calls Out US Ally for Punishing 'Private Thoughts and Silent Prayers'

The U.S. Religious Liberty Commission is shining a light on rising religious freedom concerns taking place in a country that's a top Western ally of the United States.

The commission was established in 2025 to provide the U.S. president with detailed reports on religious liberty threats, both domestic and international.

The latest report acknowledges buffer zone laws in the United Kingdom, under which numerous Christians have been prosecuted for either preaching in public, silently praying on a street corner, or quietly holding signs 150 meters away from abortion clinics.

One of the incidents, as previously reported by CBN News, is the case of Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, the Director of March For Life UK, who has been arrested and acquitted multiple times in the past for silently praying in the so-called abortion buffer zones.

In a 2025 viral social media video, British law enforcement told Vaughan-Spruce that her position as the leader of an anti-abortion organization causes people harm, directing her to leave the premises.

Although Vaughan-Spruce was not speaking, holding a sign, or interacting in any way other than standing in a 150-meter radius of the abortion clinic, British authorities still confronted and arrested her.

During her prosecution, Vaughan-Spruce turned to Alliance Defending Freedom UK for legal support. They contend that her case "exemplifies the dangers of buffer zones."

British army veteran, Adam Smith-Conner, is another troubling case. In 2024, Smith-Conner was criminally prosecuted and fined for silently praying near an abortion clinic buffer zone. He, too, turned to Alliance Defending Freedom UK.

READ: Criminal Prosecution Drags on for Army Vet Who Silently Prayed Near UK Abortion Clinic

While legal groups like ADF International have legally supported the cases of Vaughan-Spruce and Smith-Conner, the U.S. Religious Liberty Commission has called both cases to President Trump's attention, further highlighting the infringement of religious freedoms in the UK.

Jeremiah Igunnubole, legal counsel at ADF, said, "Adam was punished not for anything he said, but for the private thoughts and silent prayers in his own mind while standing outside an abortion facility, grieving his deceased son. As the Commission rightly recognizes, this is not a series of isolated incidents, but a dangerous drift towards state control over speech, belief, and conscience itself.

"The Commission's clarion call to defend fundamental rights and freedoms must be heeded in the United Kingdom and across Europe. These liberties are foundational to Western civilization, and we ignore their erosion at our peril."

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