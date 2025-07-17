President Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The White House is addressing concerns about President Trump's health after swelling was noted in his lower legs and some bruising developed on his hands.

"In the effort of transparency, the President wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

President Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which is considered a relatively common, benign condition in adults over the age of 70. It happens when there isn't adequate blood flow to the veins in the legs, which can cause swelling.

"Essentially, this is a problem with the blood vessels, specifically a problem with the veins that are in charge of returning blood back to the heart," explained Dr. Darien Sutton, a medical correspondent for ABC News.

The White House announced Thursday that President Trump recently had a medical checkup after he noticed the "mild swelling". Leavitt said that tests by the White House medical unit led to the official diagnosis, and that blood clots have been ruled out by doctors after thorough examination.

While chronic venous insufficiency is not considered serious, it can be painful. Leavitt addressed that, too. "Nope. No discomfort from the president at all," Leavitt told reporters. "And you probably all see that on a day-to-day basis. He's working around the clock."

People with the condition are advised to lose weight, walk for exercise, elevate their legs, and may be advised to wear compression stockings.

Leavitt also addressed bruising seen on Trump's hand, which had been visible in recent photos because it was covered by makeup, saying it's "consistent" with irritation from his "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."

President Trump is 79 years old and is otherwise deemed to be in good health. He reportedly takes aspirin to reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

“The president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here,” Leavitt said.

In April, President Trump had his annual physical. His doctor released a memo saying he was in "excellent health," adding that his heart function was "normal."

WATCH the REPORT from CBN News White House Correspondent Kelly Wright: