Planned Parenthood Can Get Taxpayer Funding Again as Republicans Fail to Renew Ban

Pro-life advocates are outraged at Republicans in Congress after they allowed a one-year ban on taxpayer funds for Planned Parenthood to expire.

As of July 5, Planned Parenthood clinics can once again bill the federal government for services such as contraception and health screenings.

Medicaid payments amount to more than $800 million in revenue to Planned Parenthood, according to The Hill.

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Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, highlighted the fundamental American freedoms stripped away from unborn life in the nation due to the expired ban.

"Thanks to Majority Leader Thune, Speaker Mike Johnson, and our pro-life majority in Congress we saw a historic victory last year when taxpayers were no longer forced to prop up an industry that profits from killing babies in the womb. Now this hard-won progress stands on the brink of reversal. On our nation's 250th anniversary when we celebrate the self-evident truth that all men are created equal with the unalienable right to life, our taxpayer dollars will once again flow to abortion businesses that profit from the destruction of nearly half a million unborn children every year," said Dannenfelser.

Dannenfelser is pushing for Republicans to fix the problem with new pro-life measures.

"Defunding Big Abortion is now the default expectation of the pro-life movement. When they return to D.C., Republicans must do all they can through reconciliation to once again block taxpayer dollars from Planned Parenthood and abortion businesses," Dannenfelser added.

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Other pro-life groups are more aggressively criticizing the GOP leadership for allowing the funding ban to expire. Students for Life Action has now given every legislator an "F" on its pro-life report card.

Students For Life leader Kristan Hawkins points out that healthcare money is a tool either used for or against the pro-life cause.

"The bottom line, pro-life voters want to see healthcare money invested with those who intend for their patients to survive with their lives and fertility intact," Hawkins said in a press release.

CBN's Faith In Action gives you a way to make your voice heard! Stand. Sign. Pray. Sign the petition to permanently end tax-funded abortion.