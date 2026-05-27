Paxton Wins Big in Texas US Senate Primary Runoff Following Trump Endorsement

Texas Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton waves as he takes the stage during a primary runoff election night event after winning the Republican party's nomination Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Plano, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

AUSTIN, Texas – Just days after an endorsement by President Trump, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won a landslide victory in a primary runoff for the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent Republican John Cornyn.

Paxton won nearly county in the state, making Cornyn the first Texas Republican senator to lose a primary contest. Paxton will face Democrat James Talarico in November, and Democrats believe they can take back Cornyn's seat in the battle for Senate control.

During his endorsement last week, Trump called Paxton "a true MAGA warrior," saying he would stand with the White House on key issues such as immigration, taxes, and school choice.

Cornyn maintained that he voted with the president 99 percent of the time, although Trump chided the four-term incumbent for not standing with him "when times were tough," one of those times being the early race for the 2024 G.O.P. presidential nomination, when Cornyn suggested that Trump should be replaced.

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Talarico, a Texas state representative and a former Presbyterian seminarian, drew heavy G.O.P. fire when he declared that "God is nonbinary."

Samantha Cantrell, regional press secretary for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), stated, “James Talarico is the most radical, woke Democrat Texas voters have ever seen, and voters will reject his extreme statements praising transgenderism, twisting Christian beliefs, and advocating for open borders.”