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One Year Later, Honoring Charlie Kirk, a 'Warrior for Reality'

CBN News
09-10-2026

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Today marks one year since the assassination of conservative Christian activist Charlie Kirk. Turning Point USA, the organization founded by Kirk, will hold a memorial at Utah Valley University, which is otherwise closed for the day.

A gunman shot and murdered Charlie as he held a free speech event on the school's campus in Orem. A judge has ruled the suspect will face trial for the crime, and he could get the death penalty.

Frank Turek was a mentor for Charlie Kirk, calling him a "warrior for reality" and a "generational leader" who was effectively advancing the gospel before his murder on September 10, 2025. 

Turek joined CBN's Billy Hallowell to discuss his new book, "The War on Reality: Recovering Truth in a World That Celebrates Lies," the murder of Charlie Kirk, and why he believes America is facing a profound spiritual and cultural battle.

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He also addresses conspiracy theories targeting Erika Kirk, the rise of transgender ideology and relativism, Christianity as evidence of objective truth, socialism in U.S. politics, and why he believes the chaos unfolding in America has a deeper spiritual dimension.

Ultimately, Turek points to the hope we have as Christians, that one day we'll all be reunited in heaven, and Charlie will be there too. "Thankfully, since he was a believer, all the murderer was able to do is change his address. Okay? He's absent from the body, present with the Lord," he said.

 
 
 

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