Nvidia Restores Huang as CEO After Call from Trump, Now Lawmakers Want Answers

Nvidia employees and the stock market celebrated the return of CEO Jensen Huang on Monday. The company's board has confirmed that it reinstated him after a phone call from President Trump, and now some members of Congress are preparing to investigate.

Huang walked into Nvidia headquarters Monday and was greeted by a huge round of applause. "I'm terribly sorry for putting you through all of this," he told the crowd that had gathered. "I've made some very terrible mistakes. Thank you all for second chances. I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around."

Just 11 days ago, Huang was out as CEO. On Monday, Nvidia's board unanimously put him back in the job.

Investors wasted no time reacting. The stock jumped more than 30%.

"We need our best players on the field to achieve AI dominance. It's good for then America, it's good for Nvidia, and it's for the broader technology and innovation ecosystem as well," said Michael Monaghan, portfolio manager of the Founders 100 ETF.

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In a dramatic move, President Trump says he personally pressed the Nvidia board to bring Huang back.

"Well, I've been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it," Trump said during an interview with CNBC. "And I felt more strongly as I saw what was happening with the company, because that was, to me, a very important part of our country."

Huang was removed from Nvidia amid allegations about his personal relationships and claims of possible ties to a Chinese intelligence operation.

Trump reassured the board that they had no reason to believe Huang posed a national-security risk.

"It is certainly uncommon for the president of the United States to call into a board meeting. But if a board needs reassurance that Jensen and Nvidia were in fact acting in the national interests of the United States, there's no one more to call than the President of the United States," said Monaghan.

Lawmakers are vowing to keep investigating national-security concerns and Nvidia's dealings with China.

And with Nvidia at the center of the AI race, what happens next could reach far beyond the company.