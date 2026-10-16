Millions of Christians Don't Vote, Christian Group Reminds People of Faith What's at Stake

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd. Issues important to Christians are on the ballot, yet many may choose to stay home. Statistics show an estimated 40 million Christians typically sit out elections. Concerned Women for America is hoping to reduce that number.

CWA President and CEO Penny Nance told CBN News if believers would vote their values, America would be more closely aligned with Biblical principles. "If we would all actually show up, do our civic duty and vote, we could swing an election any way we wanted," she said.

Concerned Women for America launched its "She Prays, She Votes" Bus Tour which stops in 9 states from now until Election Day, including Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. The goal is to motivate Christians, an underrepresented voting block, to head to the polls.

"You look at any church, any given Sunday," Nance said. "In your mind, take half of that group and recognize that half of them are not registered to vote. And then split half of that again, so now we're down to a quarter. That's how many in any given Sunday that's actually going to vote."

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Nance said if people need to register to vote or are unsure about whether they are already registered, they can visit ChristianVotes.org.

The tour is focused on states with tight races.

"The Senate is up for grabs coming this election and the Senate confirms judges," Nance said. "So who we have, if there's a Supreme Court opening or any of the lower appellate court positions that are open and there's several that are open, are confirmed by the Senate. So if we want to confirm righteous judges, Deborah-type judges, then we have to have a government who understands what we're looking for."

They're also stopping in states voting on controversial ballot measures.

"We're going to Liberty University's Homecoming, and we'll be there in Lynchburg, Virginia," Nance said. "Virginia's got three ballot initiatives that are so important. One would allow abortion up to birth in the Virginia Constitution. So we've got to just make people aware of what is on their ballot come Election Day so Christians can remember to vote."

Nance recommends Christians become familiar with candidates' positions on support for Israel, religious freedom, and transgenderism.

"In many states, you have one candidate that is pro-trans, wants children to have surgeries paid for by the taxpayer, think that parents don't have any rights on these issues," she said.

Another push is urging Christians to pray around the clock.

"Prayer is not the preparation for the battle; it is the battle," Nance said. "Everything that we do is bathed in prayer. In fact, if you go to ConcernedWomen.org you can sign up. We have a sign-up sheet for 24 hours of prayer between now and November 3rd, between now and Election Day."

So while many Christians often stay home, Concerned Women for America believes that if enough faith voters cast their ballots, it could make an impact for the cause of Christ.

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