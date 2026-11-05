'Many Decided to Stay Home': Harsh Immigration Enforcement Deters Hispanic Voters From the Polls

Republicans are looking for reasons behind their massive losses in Tuesday's elections as Democrats are preparing to use their new power to launch wide-ranging investigations into the Trump administration.

Democrats secured at least 54 seats in the U.S. Senate compared to the GOP's 44. And votes are still being counted in tight Senate races in Mississippi and Alaska.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, the margin keeps growing with Democrats now holding at least 240 seats.

President Trump acknowledged Wednesday that the war with Iran and high gas prices played a role in the defeat Republicans suffered in the midterm elections but he said the war was worth it.

"If I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again," the president said.

Vice President JD Vance posted on X, blaming the ongoing war for the GOP's big losses in Tuesday's elections.

But exit polls tell a different story.

According to an ABC News poll, 79% of voters said inflation caused them moderate or severe hardship, and 63% blamed Trump's policies for the higher prices.

The Hispanic vote played a pivotal role in flipping the balance of power, but it wasn't just the economy.

According to an AP voter poll, roughly six in ten Hispanic voters supported Democratic candidates for the House while only about one-third backed Republicans. That marks a significant shift from 2024, when Donald Trump captured four in ten Hispanic voters.

Hispanic leaders cite the Trump administration's hardline immigration enforcement policies for the change.

Pastor Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference said many Hispanic evangelicals chose not to vote.

"Many Hispanic evangelicals have decided to stay home because of Kristi Noem... just be very honest with y'all. Basically, what took place during the ICE raids," Rodriguez said during an appearance on CBN News.

Pastor Gabriel Salguero of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition called the election results a moral reckoning, pointing to Hispanic districts near the Texas border.

"It was a 22-point shift in those districts, 22-point shift," said Salguero in an interview with CBN News. "Many of them voted for Trump in the last election, but this time they voted in a different direction. Many of them voted for Talarico, not because they agree with Talarico on a whole host of issues—they don't—but because of what happened to our churches, our children. People have actually died in detention centers. Some of our pastors have been detained even though they have asylum claims pending. And so, this was in many ways a protest vote saying we will not stand for xenophobic language for indiscriminate immigration enforcement."

Democrats are already preparing to exercise their newly gained power on Capitol Hill. Leaders are signaling probes into the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, Trump's family business dealings, and the Department of Justice.

Congressman Robert Garcia, who is expected to take the helm of the House Oversight Committee, issued a blunt warning to the administration and its allies, posting on X, "LAWYER UP."

Meanwhile, presumptive House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries said that while oversight and accountability are important, the American people will be the top priority.

"To everyday Americans who want us to bring about dramatic change and make their lives more affordable, we hear you, we see you and we are committed to making life better for you," Jeffries said.

