FILE - White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, July 16, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

As Karoline Leavitt Leaves White House, Trump Hails Her as 'One of My Most Trusted Aides'

President Trump announced on Wednesday that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will be leaving the White House to spend more time with her family. Leavitt, 28, is the youngest press secretary ever to serve at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. She just gave birth to her second child.

The president called her "one of my most trusted aides" and said her decision is "one I totally understand and respect!"

He added, "Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party."

Shortly after Trump's announcement, Leavitt called her time in the White House "the honor and adventure of a lifetime."

She noted, "I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life."

She called her decision "bittersweet" and recently returned to the West Wing after giving birth to her daughter, Viviana, in May.

Leavitt wrote, “The truth is, since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary."

There is no word to date on who might replace her.

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