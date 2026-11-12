'This Journey Started with a Prayer': Democrat Wins Mississippi Senate Race in Stunning Upset

Democrats have added another seat to their majority in the U.S. Senate, winning another surprising victory in a traditionally Republican state.

After days of counting, the razor-thin race in Mississippi has been called in favor of Democrat Scott Colom. He has reportedly defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith by 4,600 votes.

It's a huge shift for Mississippi after President Trump had won the state in the 2024 election by nearly 23 points.

Colom becomes the first black senator from Mississippi in more than 150 years.

"For me, this journey started with a prayer, y'all," Colom said. "My commitment is to be someone that continues to stay in prayer, continues to have faith, and continues to work to make every Mississippian's life better. That's what you're getting."

Colom is the son of a one-time Republican who worked for President Ronald Reagan. Days before the election, he got a boost as former President Bill Clinton, a native Arkansan, campaigned with Colom.

And when Trump came to Corinth, Mississippi, in late October to rally with Hyde-Smith, Colom walked the line of Trump supporters as they waited to enter. He introduced himself and asked about their concerns.

The win gives the Democrats a 55-seat majority in the Senate. One Senate race remains to be called. They're still counting votes in Alaska where another Republican incumbent is at risk.

