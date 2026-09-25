James Talarico's Pastor Makes Shocking Statements: 'No Way of Knowing if Jesus Really Existed'

Texas Senate hopeful James Talarico's pastor was recently recorded saying some shocking things about Christian doctrines, expressing skepticism about the virgin birth of Jesus and even questioning his very existence.

"We have no way of knowing if Jesus really existed," the Rev. Babs Miller of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church was caught saying on camera.

Miller voiced some of the same types of "progressive Christian" beliefs that Talarico has been criticized for by believers in orthodox Christianity.

She was recorded on video while suggesting a pick-and-choose approach to belief. When asked, "Do we really believe that a virgin gave birth to a baby?" she replied, "No."

"Part of what we encourage here is for people to think for themselves, and take what makes sense. It's kind of like what they say in a 12-step program: take what you want and leave the rest. And I know that would greatly offend some of your relatives who want to hold onto these archaic rules ... Mary and the virgin birth comes out of the pagan belief," Miller said.

"We have no way of knowing if Jesus really existed, any more than we have of knowing that the original Buddha ever existed. And whether or not Jesus existed doesn't really matter to me. The fact remains that that message that was delivered by someone named Jesus supposedly and it could have all been made up for all I know," she continued.

But Miller's skepticism about the existence of Jesus doesn't comport with the voluminous evidence cited in historical documents from the time.

CBN's Raj Nair points out that even the renowned secular atheistic biblical scholar Professor Bart Ehrman from UNC Chapel Hill has confirmed that the historical existence of Jesus is universally accepted by experts in antiquity:

"Despite the enormous range of opinion, there are several points on which virtually all scholars of antiquity agree. Jesus was a Jewish man known to be a preacher and teacher who was crucified in Jerusalem during the reign of the Roman Emperor Tiberius when Pontius Pilate was the governor of Judea. ... The idea that Jesus did not exist is a modern notion. It has no ancient precedent. It was made up in the 18th century. One might as well call it a modern myth, the myth of the mythical Jesus."

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