'It Was Too Tough': President Trump Admits Immigration Policies Hurt GOP in Midterms

Newly elected lawmakers arrived in the nation's capital Sunday following Democrats' sweeping midterm election victories.

The Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives continues to grow with more than a dozen races still to be called.

Following historic GOP losses, President Trump is shaking up his White House staff. He fired White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and has replaced her with longtime loyalist Stephen Miller.

Miller, known as the chief architect of Trump's hardline immigration enforcement policies, is expected to bring a highly aggressive approach to the West Wing.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) vows that Congress will not work with Miller.

"It was an irresponsible decision in my view," Jeffries said in an appearance on ABC's This Week. "There's not gonna be any opportunity, certainly, to work with Stephen Miller and what he represents. And we're committed to forcefully pushing back against the extremism that they may try to continue to unleash on the American people."

In an interview on 60 Minutes Sunday, the President reflected on the impact of his administration's immigration enforcement policies, noting that while he received high marks for deporting people with criminal records, targeting those with steady jobs and no criminal record created political backlash.

"I think it was too tough," said Trump. "I think it might be too tough. And a lot of people would say that it's great, but a lot of people think it's too tough. And I think ultimately that hurt me."

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Trump said he is open to working with Democrats on immigration reform.

The House is now bracing for a different fight with a possible vote to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Outgoing Republican Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) intends to introduce a resolution as early as Monday. Massie accuses Hegseth of violating the War Powers Act and other offenses.

President Trump is defending Hegseth, saying, "I have every intention to keep him."

Adding to the political battles, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche has declared the Department of Justice will investigate Democrats in response to threats of investigations. The move comes after President Trump posted on Truth Social accusing Democrats of breaking the law.

"You have an incoming chairman threatening, they're not even in charge yet, saying 'lawyer up' to anybody in particular," Blanche said during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash Sunday morning. "So, if that doesn't bother you, if that doesn't bother your viewers, then we really need to wake up in this country because it certainly bothers me."

Meanwhile, near the end of the 60 Minutes interview, the President was asked about mortality and the afterlife, and while he said he hopes he goes to heaven, when asked if he could ever forgive his enemies, he replied:

"It's such an easy answer; all I have to do is say yes, I can. Honestly - can I be honest? I probably cannot do that because I do hate some of my enemies and I always will," Trump said.