Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC) raises her right hand during her ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol on July 14, 2026, following the death of her brother, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

'It Has to Be God's Plan': Darline Graham to Run for Senate to Carry on Lindsey Graham's Legacy

Sen. Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline, has announced she'll run for his U.S. Senate seat after his sudden passing on July 11.

Darline Graham Nordone says she has an "inner peace" and a calling to continue her brother's work, which included strong conservative stances on issues like Israel and the pro-life cause.

Last week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed her to serve out her late brother's current term after his unexpected death. She has already been sworn in to fulfill the remaining months of his term, which expires in January.

ON Monday, she told Fox News' Sean Hannity she'll run for the state's GOP special primary on August 11. She said the realization began when deciding whether to accept the governor's appointment to the Senate.

"It was a shock because it had never entered my mind that I would be asked that question, so it took me a minute to process that. But like I said, it didn't take me long to realize that I felt this inner calling – it has to be God's plan, it has to be God's plan – that I had to carry on his legacy," she said.

Darline Graham also said she had been “praying a lot” about how to navigate her new role. “It is a tremendous amount of pressure," she said.

“I know I’m a hard worker. I learned that from Lindsey,” she said. "I feel like I can do it. I feel an inner peace about it. Will it be difficult? Yes.”

President Trump encouraged her to run and is supporting her candidacy. On Friday, President Trump said that Darline Graham had his “Complete and Total Endorsement” to seek the nomination, adding, “RUN, DARLINE, RUN!”

Two Republican House members from South Carolina, including Rep. Russell Fry and Rep. Ralph Norman, also intend to run. Rep. Nancy Mace announced Monday she would not enter the contest.

Funeral services for Lindsey Graham are scheduled to be held next week in Washington and South Carolina. A preliminary report from the medical examiner said he suffered a tear in his aorta, but autopsy results have not been finalized.

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