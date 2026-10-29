Investigation Launched: Democrat Accused of Sabotaging GOP Candidate in Alaska

Alaska's governor is accusing the Democrat candidate in the state's Senate race of "deliberately tricking voters."

The accusation comes after The New York Times reported that Democrats in Alaska tried to confuse voters by adding more candidates to the ballot – specifically, extra candidates with the same name as the Republican nominee for senator.

Incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan is the Republican candidate. But now a second candidate named Dan Sullivan has been added to the ballot, and he's a retired teacher, not a politician.

A staffer for Democrat candidate Mary Peltola says campaign officials told her to find more Dan Sullivans with the goal of convincing them to get on the ballot.

They allegedly succeeded when the second Dan Sullivan chose to sign on.

Democrats have defended the practice, pointing out that "ballot-stacking" is common on both sides.

Alaska's Republican governor has ordered an investigation into whether the campaign broke any laws.

President Trump is also weighing in, saying that the outcome of the race might need to be investigated if more efforts aren't made to clearly identify which Dan Sullivan is which.

As things currently stand, Alaskan voters will see “Dan S. Sullivan” identified as a “registered Republican” and “incumbent” on their ballots, while “Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.” will not be listed with a party affiliation.

“At least let him use the name Sen. Dan Sullivan as opposed to incumbent, because a lot of people don’t know what incumbent means,” Trump said.

