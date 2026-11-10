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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Nov. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Hegseth Calls Impeachment Charges a Stunt 'Driven by Ego and Resentment'

CBN News
11-10-2026

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President Trump is standing with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who's facing impeachment charges. 

Outgoing Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky filed the charges Monday in the House of Representatives.

Massie accuses Hegseth of:

  •      Illegally launching the Iran war without congressional approval;
  •      Endangering members of the military;
  •      And killing hundreds of civilians.

In a press conference this morning, Secretary Hegseth called the charges "a farce" that mocks the Constitution and criminalizes members of the military.

He strongly repudiated the impeachment charges, characterizing the effort as a political stunt rather than a legitimate oversight process.

"What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight, and it's not accountability. It's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment," Hegseth stated.

He argues that Massie is out for revenge because he was defeated by Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein in Kentucky's Republican primary on May 19, 2026. Trump had sought to oust Massie because he had become an outspoken critic of the President and his agenda.

Hegseth contends there's no constitutional basis for Massie's charges, saying he's fighting a policy battle that has nothing to do with any actual crimes.

"That's what it is. Policy disagreements. Not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause," Hegseth said.

He contends that this impeachment resolution will empower America's foes. "It tells our enemies, Iran, the cartels, every adversary watching, that the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations." 

Hegseth says he was carrying out the lawful orders from a duly elected commander-in-chief.

Watch His Statement Below:

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