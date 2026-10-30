kwr1065samuelrodriguez_hdv.jpg
NHCLC President Pastor Samuel Rodriguez

'This Is the Firewall Midterm': Pastor Samuel Rodriguez Warns Against Christian Apathy

Kelly Wright
10-30-2026

Share This article

At the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference's 25th Anniversary Summit, faith leaders delivered a pointed message about the upcoming midterm elections: Christians must not remain on the sidelines.

Centered on what organizers called the "Lamb's Agenda," the summit emphasized unity around faith, family, freedom, and biblical justice. Speakers urged believers, especially Hispanic Christians, to see civic engagement as a moral responsibility.

NHCLC President Pastor Samuel Rodriguez warned that cultural and political trends unfolding in Europe could eventually take hold in the United States if people of faith do not act.

"There is a legitimate concern of what's taking place in Europe," Rodriguez said. "That reality will become our reality unless we build a firewall. This is the firewall midterm."

Rodriguez described the stakes in stark terms, arguing that America could face growing instability and a deeper rejection of its Judeo-Christian foundation if Christians become disengaged.

"What's next for America? Chaos, anarchy, socialism, communism, uber-wokeism, cancel culture on steroids, antisemitism continues to grow; a complete repudiation of our Judeo-Christian system," he said. "That's what's next."

Throughout the summit, Rodriguez repeatedly challenged pastors to confront apathy from the pulpit and to teach biblical principles related to civic duty and public life.

"There's no such thing as complacent Christianity," he said. "Today's complacency is tomorrow's captivity. Comfortable Christianity, kumbaya Christianity; we are what we tolerate."

He also argued that political and cultural disengagement carries real consequences, pointing to his home state of California as an example of what can happen when churches fail to speak into public issues.

"This idea we don't want to get involved in the political reality, the cultural reality," Rodriguez said. "I live in California… I can demonstrate and show you what happens when apathy takes place in the pulpit; legislative initiatives that jeopardize my children and my children's children."

Rodriguez said the church itself must serve as the nation's moral "firewall."

"What's the firewall? Is it a political movement? It's the Church of Jesus Christ," he said. "The church is the firewall."

The summit also touched on politics and the Hispanic vote. Rodriguez acknowledged that while former President Donald Trump made significant gains among Hispanic and Latino voters in 2024, support has since softened among some because of dissatisfaction with immigration enforcement and deportation policies.

"Many of them have fallen away because of what they perceived or what they saw as ICE tactics," Rodriguez said. "So there has been a downsizing of that support… to roughly 27 to 30 percent."

Even so, Rodriguez praised Trump's record on religious liberty, saying he believes the president has done more than any other to protect pastors' ability to preach freely.

"He is fully cognizant of the reality out there," Rodriguez said. "I don't know of any other president… that has done more good as it pertains to a Christian pastor's ability to preach the gospel without any hesitation."

Other pastors at the summit echoed the call for greater Christian influence in American public life.

"We need to influence the American culture to remain in the Bible," said Pastor Samuel Ruiz, pastor of Winter Park Christian Church in Colorado. 
"And number two, to collaborate as a church with the political environment and development of this nation so that we remain, in my opinion, conservative."

His wife and Co-Pastor Dalia Ruiz added that voting should be guided by biblical conviction. "If we vote according to the Bible, then we'll keep a good foundation in the country," she said.

Despite concerns about the cultural and political direction of the country, Rodriguez ended on a note of hope, expressing confidence that spiritual renewal remains possible in America.

"It's hope of an outpouring of the Holy Spirit like America has never seen before," he said. "A great harvest. People coming to Christ in record-breaking numbers… God's not done with us yet."

 

 

Share This article

About The Author

Kelly Wright
Kelly
Wright

Kelly Wright is the Senior White House Correspondent at CBN News. He’s an Emmy award-winning journalist with an extensive career covering hard news and the most important stories facing both the United States and the world. He has covered key moments in American history as diverse as George Floyd, the Abu Ghraib prison scandal, Gambino crime boss John Gotti, and the Challenger explosion. During the U.S. War with Iraq, Wright was embedded with U.S. and British troops and reported on humanitarian efforts and the training of Iraqi security forces. He has landed significant, exclusive interviews through his four-decade career, including O.J. Simpson, international heads of state, and Presidents Trump and Obama.

Wright’s passion is “telling stories that uplift and unite…using journalism as a tool to shine a light on hope amid challenges.” Prior to joining CBN News, he hosted America’s Hope With Kelly Wright” at NTD/Epoch in New York, anchored The World Tonight at the Black News Channel, and hosted Taking Care of Business at TBN. Wright spent 15 years as a FOX News Anchor/Reporter where he also co-hosted Fox & Friends Weekend. He was a weekend anchor at Raleigh’s WRAL-TV, and in the 1980’s, served as a national reporter for The 700 Club and CBN News. Wright started his career at WAVY-TV/WVBT-TV in Norfolk, VA.

Above all, Kelly Wright is a man of faith. He is an ordained minister and a sought-after Gospel recording artist—having performed in venues like the Apollo Theater, The Cotton Club, The Metropolitan Room, and Lincoln Center. Wright is a graduate of Oral Roberts University and holds an honorary doctorate from Northwest University. He is a proud husband, father, and grandfather. 

“As the Senior White House Correspondent for CBN News, I’m going to have a busy few years ahead,” says Wright. “I’m grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to go to various parts of the world where the light is dim and to show how God’s light brings hope over despair, faith over fear and love over hate.” 

Follow @kellywrightnews (Instagram, X, Facebook) and his YouTube @AmericasHopeWithKellyWright. 