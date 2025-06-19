Family Groups Applaud Major Trans Ruling: 'The Supreme Court Looked at the Science'

The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a major victory for people who oppose transgender medical interventions on young people. In a 6-3 decision, the high court upheld Tennessee's ban on health care workers providing procedures to minors such as hormone injections and puberty blockers in an effort to change a child's or teenager's sex.

Those who fought to strike down Tennessee's law argued it violated the constitutional right to equal protection by discriminating against transgender people by denying them certain medical procedures.

However, Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, said the law "does not violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment."

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion that children “are being rushed toward medical treatment,” and that states can “legitimately question” whether these “experimental” procedures on children are “ethical.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor disagreed, arguing in her dissent that she thinks the ruling "authorizes, without a second thought, untold harm to transgender children.

"The Supreme Court looked at the science," Matt Sharp, senior counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, which assisted with Tennessee's defense, told CBN News. "They did point to the studies coming out of England and even some things here in the United States showing the harm that these drugs and surgeries do."

READ: England's National Health Service Rejects Puberty Blockers, Says Little Evidence to Show It's Safe for Kids

“[T]he rising number of detransitioners that clinicians report seeing... indicates that this approach can backfire,” wrote Justice Thomas. “States have an interest in ensuring that minor patients have the time and capacity to fully understand the irreversible treatments they may undergo. And, despite the supposed expert consensus that young children can consent to irreversible sex-transition treatments, states have good reasons to disagree; as ‘any parent knows,’ children’s comprehension is limited, and the growing number of detransitioners illustrates the risks of assuming otherwise.”

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “The U.S. Supreme Court decision United States v. Skrmetti sets a precedent that there is no right to subject children to medical mutilating surgeries. States have broad discretion to protect children from these dangerous drugs and irreversible, experimental surgeries. Every state needs to follow suit and ban child medical mutilation.”

The ruling has major legal implications for the 26 other states with similar bans on youth transgender procedures, Hans Spakovsky, Senior Legal Fellow at The Heritage Foundation, told CBN News.

"This means the two dozen states that have put in these kinds of bans are safe now from any kind of challenges," he said. "So when it comes to minors, this issue is settled."

The high court's ruling signals a significant setback to the transgender agenda. It comes as the Trump administration seeks to block transgender-identifying people from female sports and the military, while defining the sexes as only male and female.

