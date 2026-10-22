'Everything Has Gone Up': Economy Top of Mind as Early Voters Flood to Polls

With the midterm elections just two weeks away, more than 16 million Americans have already cast their votes, with reports of record-high turnouts in Senate battleground states like Texas, Ohio, and Maine.

For many, it all comes down to the economy as prices rise on everything from gas to groceries.

"Everything has gone up and up and up, and you see no end in sight," said concerned voter Monica Gallagher.

That frustration is reflected in the numbers.

A Pew Research Center survey found that 84 percent of registered voters said the economy is especially important to their midterm vote.

A New York Times/Siena University poll and a CNN/SSRS poll show Trump's approval rating at just 34 percent; a record low.

Many see that as a warning sign for Republicans as they fight to hold onto their majorities in Congress.

A summary of polling by Real Clear Politics predicts the GOP will barely keep the U.S. Senate and lose the House of Representatives.

In the critical Michigan Senate race, Republican Mike Rogers and Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed are neck and neck in the polls. Wednesday night the two men engaged in spirited debate on healthcare, tariffs, and the war in Iran.

"He's still cheerleading the war you are paying for," said El-Sayed. "A war we never should have fought in the first place. You send this man to the U.S. Senate do not be surprised when we fight more wars, we accrue more national debt, and he does not stand up for you or the price of your gas or the price of your groceries. Why? He's bought off by the same weapons manufacturers."

Rogers responded, "So being bought off by the Muslim Brotherhood, having donors to his campaign from Hamas, that support Hezbollah is not a problem? If you are going to go to the United States Senate, we need to know are you for America or are you for these terrorist groups overseas? You can grin and you can smile and talk real pretty but I'm going to tell you what – that is a risk to our national security."

Meanwhile, the president has been rallying for Republican candidates across the country even in conservative areas he won easily two years ago.

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