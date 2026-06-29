European Country Moves to Ban Islamic Call to Prayer

Something is noisy in the state of Denmark.

Morten Bødskov, the immigration minister of the Danish nation, announced this week the government is launching talks to determine whether a nationwide prohibition on the Adhan — a five-times-a-day call to prayer ringing out from loudspeakers affixed to mosques — could be approved without violating Denmark’s constitutionally protected rights to religious freedom.

A member of the Social Democrats, a centrist party, Bødskov warned the Islamization of Denmark is jeopardizing the country’s uniquely European cultural identity.

“The call to prayer should not be heard over Danish rooftops,” the minister told a local news outlet, according to the Daily Mail. “It has no place in Denmark, and you shouldn’t be in any doubt whether you’ve ended up in a suburb of Islamabad when you walk around Denmark.”

This marks the third attempt by Danish lawmakers to protect the greater population from constantly hearing the Islamic call to prayer. Similar arguments were made in 2020 and 2025.

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Copenhagen, for its part, has seemingly sidestepped the religious freedom concern by putting in place strict noise ordinances that all but outlaw the broadcasting of the Adhan from the public square. Additionally, the Grand Mosque of Copenhagen refrains from playing the summons to prayer as part of an agreement with city officials.

The push from Bødskov fits with the broader national thrust to tighten the reins on immigration. Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has put quite strict migrant regulations in place across the country.

For context, Denmark is home to roughly 6 million citizens, with just north of a quarter of a million Muslims and 100 mosques.

The shift in Denmark comes as places like New York City in the U.S. are seemingly expanding protections for the public playing of the Muslim call to prayer.

In 2023, then-Mayor Eric Adams (D) eliminated permit requirements for mosques to broadcast the Adhan on Fridays and sunset prayers every day during Ramadan. It is likely the city will continue its embrace of Islamic tradition since installing its first Muslim mayor, Zorhan Mamdani, a socialist.

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