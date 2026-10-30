Election Day Countdown: Subpoenas, Senate Showdowns and a Final Push for Votes

With Election Day just days away, legal battles, political accusations, and increasingly competitive Senate races are adding to the tension.

The Justice Department is issuing subpoenas to employees of the Los Angeles County Registrar's Office, ordering them to appear in court the day after the election. The move comes after the Trump administration sued California amid allegations that non-citizens may be allowed to vote.

Meanwhile, in Alaska, the governor is investigating whether Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola secretly recruited a third-party candidate with the same name as her Republican opponent, Sen. Dan Sullivan.

President Donald Trump has accused Peltola of being involved in what he calls an effort to deceive voters.

"You have Dan Sullivan, who's a great senator. You have another guy named Dan Sullivan who never even, I think, voted before. He didn't campaign. He was just put there as a fraud. But people aren't going to know that. So nobody is going to know what to do. That's a fraud, and it shouldn't be allowed to happen," Trump told reporters Thursday.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

Peltola denies any involvement, saying she knew nothing about other candidates on the ballot beyond herself and the incumbent.

"I just want to clear the air. I knew nothing about any other candidates on the ballot except for me and the incumbent. That is all I have ever known about. I am not interested in tricking voters," Peltola told supporters.

The controversy comes as several Senate races remain extremely competitive. Republican-held seats in Maine, Ohio, Kansas and Texas are all considered tossups.

In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has widened his lead over Republican Mike Rogers which has the president playing defense.

"He would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he's allowed to go into the Senate. I want him to have a metal detector," he told thousands of supporters at a rally in South Carolina.

El-Sayed fired back, "I'll go through a metal detector if you'll take a lie detector," to applause from his supporters.

With control of the Senate up for grabs, the outcome could determine how much of Trump's agenda moves forward during the remainder of his presidency.

The president has spent the month campaigning across the country, touting his record and holding 25 rallies in 19 states. He has also urged voters to treat the midterm elections as a referendum on his presidency.

"We're doing great. The country is doing unbelievably well," Trump told reporters.

Now, with just 72 hours remaining in the campaign, Trump is shifting his focus to get-out-the-vote efforts. A series of virtual tele-rallies will give voters in nearly 20 states, from Alaska to Texas and Virginia, an opportunity to hear directly from the president virtually.

Democrats, meanwhile, are counting on voter frustration with the administration to drive turnout.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is among those making the case to Democratic voters, urging them to turn their frustration into action.

"This is the moment when we turn that anger into action," Harris said.

More than 40 million Americans have already cast ballots early.

For both parties, the final days come down to one critical question: Can they turn enthusiasm among their supporters into votes on Election Day?