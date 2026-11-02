Election Bombshell as Democrat Endorses Republican in Michigan Senate Race 

A prominent Democrat in Michigan dropped a bombshell on Sunday in the state's Senate race, endorsing the Republican candidate over her party's nominee. With just one day to go before Election Day, more than 50 million Americans have already cast their ballots, and the country could be on track for record-breaking turnout.

President Donald Trump campaigned in Iowa and Kansas over the weekend, trying to save Republican held Senate seats.

In Iowa, Trump insisted Republicans are on the verge of sweeping victories on Election Day, but also said he will become 'Mr. Veto' against a Democratic controlled Congress, saying, "Look, I have strong veto. I hope that that won't be the case, but if it is, that's happened before with many presidents."

In that surprising development in Michigan, Democratic Representative Haley Stevens, who lost to Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in the Democratic primary, threw her support behind Republican Mike Rogers.

Stevens insisted, "I'm just a Democrat for Rogers. I'm still a Democrat."

Now the state Democratic Party chairman has announced on X that Stevens has been thrown out of the party. And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called it a "betrayal."

Some believe an ad for El-Sayed, showing a husband and wife grocery shopping and criticizing Israel for high prices, was the last straw for Stevens.

In the ad, a woman tells her husband they can't buy eggs because "we have to set that $7 aside, for killing Palestinians." He replies, "What? I mean, don't we give Israel $4 billion a year anyways (sic)?"

In Alaska, a judge dismissed a Trump Administration lawsuit that would have challenged results in the state's Senate race preemptively, because the ballot includes two Republican candidates named Dan Sullivan. The GOP is calling it a dirty trick by Democratic candidate Mary Peltola's campaign, known as "ballot stacking."

The Justice Department says it will appeal, and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Sunday there is a "big possibility" that Peltola, won't be seated, even if she wins.

And at least one election analyst warns it could be several days before we know the results of all the races. Election expert David Becker told CBS' Face the Nation program, "A state like Alaska in particular, where they're already behind eastern time, they have very remote voting; they're gonna bring ballots from all over the place and if the election is really close it could be several days."

Meanwhile, sitting Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has been hospitalized following a stroke. His chief of staff said he is expected to make a full recovery.

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