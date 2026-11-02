Different Politics but One Lord - Christians on Faith that Transcends Party Lines

Hadley Goodfellow of Putney, Vt., fills out her ballot as her 8-month-old daughter, Zoe, looks around during Vermont's state and federal primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

In a time when politics often divides families, friends and even churches, Christians are faced with a dilemma. How do you stand firmly in political conviction while remaining united with others who have different views?

CBN News recently brought together a group of believers to discuss the tension between political loyalty and spiritual conviction.

"Christ also was involved in politics," said Caleb Page who identifies as an Independent. "We are following in the steps of Christ and therefore we need to follow what he did."

Pastor Ellis Crum of Wallace Memorial United Methodist Church identifies as a moderate voter. He told CBN News, "My political identity is based on my faith. It's not based on whether I like a donkey or if I like an elephant. It's based upon what I believe God has said."

The panel discussion also explored approaching issues of the day such as affordable housing and abortion.



"Politics on many sides have been taking cultural issues – issues that affect a tiny portions of the populations and they're taking a whole lot of time to use that to blow things up to get people to the polls," said Rev. Leah McGlynn of Phoebus United Methodist Church. "We're building data centers; oh goodness – but we're not building and keeping up with the amount of housing to put people in housing that they can afford."

Gen Z-er and Conservative Republican Faith Rodriguez said, "As a Gen-Zer, one-third of my generation is missing because of abortion and I think that life is the most fundamental issue that we need to address because if we cannot even get the fundamental right to life down all of our other rights are going to fall out. Life liberty and the pursuit of happiness – none of that can happen without life."

Panel members mostly focused on the importance of loving those with whom we disagree and remembering that a person's political persuasion does not make them an enemy.

"We have to forgive one another, we have to look past the differences to understand that you are a child of God," said Dr. Eric Howell who is a registered Democrat.

In the end, the conversation served as a reminder that while Christians may not agree on various issues, we share a calling that transcends party lines. It is a challenge to stand for what we believe and to do so without losing sight of the one who unites us.

"We all come from different walks of life – come from a farm, have a doctor, have a teacher, pastor, we have two Gen Z-ers, different backgrounds, different ethnic groups, different everything, but we're under one unifying principle, made in the image of God – follow Christ as Christ followed his Father," said Page.