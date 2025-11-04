Dick Cheney, the Powerful, Polarizing Vice President Who Became an Anti-Trumper, Dies at 84

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has died at age 84 following complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

His family issued a statement saying, "Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country.”

Throughout his political career, the Republican served in the U.S. government as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States.

Cheney played an influential role in steering two major U.S.-Middle East wars that dominated the American story across two decades. He first led the armed forces as defense chief during the Persian Gulf War under President George H.W. Bush. Then, as vice president under George W. Bush, Cheney became one of the most powerful and polarizing U.S. vice presidents ever, acting as a leading advocate for the invasion of Iraq.

Cheney also consistently defended the extraordinary use of surveillance, detention, and interrogation that were employed in response to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Bush and Cheney rose to the White House after the divisive, protracted 2000 post-election battle that they vigorously litigated. It led to uncertain times, including weeks of recounts and court challenges, before they finally prevailed at the U.S. Supreme Court.

But as Donald Trump sought to litigate his claims in the highly contentious aftermath of the 2020 election, Cheney and his daughter, then-Rep. Liz Cheney opposed Trump as she joined Democrats in trying to impeach him during the last few weeks of his first term. Years later, the former Republican vice president went on to announce he'd be voting for Democrat Kamala Harris for president rather than Trump.

When he served as vice president, Cheney transformed the office from a ceremonial afterthought to a highly influential position through his back-channel influence, directing U.S. policy on Iraq, the war on terrorism, presidential powers, energy, and more.

He later joked about his reputation as a powerful, stealthy manipulator, "Am I the evil genius in the corner that nobody ever sees come out of his hole? It's a nice way to operate, actually."

Dick Cheney is survived by his wife, Lynne, and by his daughters Liz and Mary.