Democrats Pick Another Socialist in Primaries, This Time in Deep Red Florida

A democratic socialist has racked up another big election win, this time in the Florida primary for the U.S. Senate. Even Florida Democrats are surprised at the win.

Democratic socialist Angie Nixon beat a former National Security Council aide, retired Army Lt. Col. Alex Vindman. Nixon, a Florida state representative, ran on a socialist platform of "Medicare for All," a tax on billionaires, and free child care.

She overcame a huge financial disadvantage, spending less than $60,000 on ads compared to Vindman's $2.2 million. Nixon celebrated her supporters, saying, "And you proved that without a shadow of a doubt, organized people beat big money every single day!"

Socialist Democrats

Challenges by far-left socialist candidates have recently roiled the Democratic Party in states like Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. But the Democrats' internal battle between progressive and establishment candidates has played out with mixed results.

In another socialist scenario in South Florida on Tuesday, union organizer and democratic socialist Oliver Larkin was defeated by Democrat U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz seeking the nomination for reelection.

Last week in Wisconsin, democrat socialists suffered a setback as establishment candidate David Crowley beat out Francesca Hong in the bid for the Democratic nomination for governor. But the socialist was controversial for other reasons after declaring her desire to abolish the police and cancel Thanksgiving.

* Democrats Pick Socialist-Supported Candidate in MI, Bill Maher Warns 'Communism Doesn't Work'

In Michigan's recent Democratic Senate primary, progressive Abdul El-Sayed emerged victorious. El-Sayed campaigned on socialist ideas like "Medicare for All," and halting military aid to Israel. He was endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

And in Minnesota, progressive Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan defeated establishment candidate Angie Craig in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Florida Republicans

Meanwhile, in Florida on Tuesday, Republican voters ousted two-term House member Cory Mills, after weeks of accusations of domestic abuse and sexual misconduct. His opponent won the GOP nomination by 13 points.

In the Florida governor's race, Byron Donalds won the GOP nomination. Backed by President Trump, Donalds would become the state's first black governor if he wins.

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