Democrats in Maine Pick Controversial Candidate in Bid to Take Control of US Senate This Fall

A controversial candidate is heading to one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races. Democrats hope Graham Platner's primary win in Maine gives them a shot at taking over the Senate.

The 41-year-old oyster farmer and combat veteran has never held elected office, but Tuesday night, Maine Democrats chose him as their nominee for U.S. Senate.

"I love every single one of you, everyone who has shown up at town hall, who has knocked on a door, who cast their vote, not for me, but for a vision of a life in Maine that you can afford," Platner said.

He'll face longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins in November, in a race that could help determine the balance of power in Congress.

His victory comes despite months of controversy surrounding his campaign, including a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol that he recently had covered, reports that he sent sexually explicit messages to several women while he was married, and, most recently, accusations by a former girlfriend of violent episodes.

Some Democratic leaders have condemned that behavior while continuing to support his candidacy.

"It is shameful. It is ugly. It happened in a dark period of his life, and the Maine voters that I met said they don't like it," said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA). "They knew that he had these chapters. They are willing to extend him grace and redemption."

With just five months until the midterms, polls show many Democratic voters remain frustrated with their party and uncertain about its path forward.

"I think the Democrats need to articulate a fuller strategy, not just against Trump. I want the Democratic Party to be pro-growth, pro-innovation, and actually about getting stuff done," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA).

Republicans also face challenges with high prices and the ongoing war in Iran.

Democrats need to flip four seats to take control of the Senate in November. Maine is among the top targets, along with Alaska, Ohio, and North Carolina.