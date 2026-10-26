With Control of Congress in the Balance, Trump and Obama Spar in Key Battleground States

With just over a week until the midterms and control of Congress on the line, both President Trump and former President Barack Obama have been stumping in key battleground states.

Trump was in Port Huron, Michigan, rallying for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

Trump told the crowd, "I am here to keep a jihadist, Muslim Brotherhood member, from becoming a U.S. senator."

El-Sayed insists he has no ties to terrorism. He appeared in Detroit alongside former President Obama, who remembered accusations against him over his birth certificate more than a decade ago.

Obama said, "This stuff didn't work on me. Not in Michigan. It's not going to work on Abdul."

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In Ohio, with Republican Vivek Ramaswamy locked in a tight race for governor with Democrat Amy Acton, both sides are sparring over an ad put out by the Ramaswamy campaign, in which Acton's mother, Donna Arthur, says, "It's not easy for a mother to say this, but Amy has a serious problem. She is a liar."

Acton says she hasn't seen her mother since she was 12 and that she was abused. Ramaswamy's campaign says it will keep running the ad.

The number one issue in the election continues to be the economy. And a New York times/Siena poll this week found 64 percent of voters disapprove of how Trump is handling the economy.

In a sign of how tough things are for Republicans, President Trump is traveling to Mississippi to bolster that state's incumbent Republican Senator, Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Mississippi hasn't sent a Democrat to the Senate in more than four decades.

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