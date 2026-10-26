With Control of Congress in the Balance, Trump and Obama Spar in Key Battleground States

Dale Hurd
10-26-2026

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With just over a week until the midterms and control of Congress on the line, both President Trump and former President Barack Obama have been stumping in key battleground states.

Trump was in Port Huron, Michigan, rallying for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

Trump told the crowd, "I am here to keep a jihadist, Muslim Brotherhood member, from becoming a U.S. senator."

El-Sayed insists he has no ties to terrorism. He appeared in Detroit alongside former President Obama, who remembered accusations against him over his birth certificate more than a decade ago.

Obama said, "This stuff didn't work on me. Not in Michigan. It's not going to work on Abdul."

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In Ohio, with Republican Vivek Ramaswamy locked in a tight race for governor with Democrat Amy Acton, both sides are sparring over an ad put out by the Ramaswamy campaign, in which Acton's mother, Donna Arthur, says, "It's not easy for a mother to say this, but Amy has a serious problem. She is a liar." 

Acton says she hasn't seen her mother since she was 12 and that she was abused. Ramaswamy's campaign says it will keep running the ad.

The number one issue in the election continues to be the economy. And a New York times/Siena poll this week found 64 percent of voters disapprove of how Trump is handling the economy.

In a sign of how tough things are for Republicans, President Trump is traveling to Mississippi to bolster that state's incumbent Republican Senator, Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Mississippi hasn't sent a Democrat to the Senate in more than four decades.

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About The Author

Dale
Hurd

Dale Hurd utilizes his four decades of experience to provide cutting-edge analysis of the most important events affecting our world.

Since joining CBN News, Dale has reported extensively from Europe, China, Russia, and South America. His reports have been used or cited by NBC News, Fox News, and numerous news websites.

Dale was credited with “changing the political culture in France” through his groundbreaking coverage of the rise of militant Islam in that nation. His stories garnered millions of views in Europe on controversial topics ignored by the European media.

Dale has also covered the fall of the Soviet Union, China's opening to capitalism in the early 1990s, and the Yugoslav Civil War. After 9/11, Dale reported extensively on the global war on terror and the rise of the European Union.

CBN News awarded him its Command Performance Award for his reporting from Moscow and Sarajevo.

Dale is a regular commentator on REELTalk With Audrey Russo on Apple, iHeart, and TuneIn podcasts, as well as radio stations nationwide. He is also a regular guest on Behind the Headlines on Britain’s Revelation TV and CBN News’ Quick Start Podcast.

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