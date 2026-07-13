New details are emerging about the cause of death for Sen. Lindsey Graham, who passed away suddenly at his home Saturday night. And tributes are pouring in for the South Carolina senator who stood for a strong America on the world stage, was an unwavering advocate for Israel, and championed the pro-life cause.

A preliminary report indicates Graham's cause of death was a tear in the aorta, the main artery that carries blood from the heart.



"It supplies all the blood supply to the entire body and all of our vital organs," said Dr. James Black, Chief of Vascular Surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital. "When the aorta ruptures, it can be a fatal event. We know that these types of events occur with greater frequency as people get older, but also hypertension, high cholesterol, smoking are also major risk factors."

Still, given the fact that Graham had foreign enemies, the Wall Street Journal editorial board is calling for an autopsy with the following statement:

"The District of Columbia medical examiner's preliminary report pegged the cause of death as an aortic tear. But given that Iran, Russia and other adversaries benefit from his death, we hope officials ensure there was no foul play. An autopsy may be warranted. The Administration should not want conspiracy theories to proliferate."

First responders were called to Graham's home Saturday night.

He had celebrated his 71st birthday last Thursday and had just returned from his tenth trip to Ukraine, which he has strongly supported in its fight against Russia.

President Trump told NBC he spoke to Graham on Saturday, just before his death. "And he said, you know, I feel good, but I'm tired. He was like a member of the family to me. It's very tough, actually. People don't realize what a good politician he was," Trump said.

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Graham had served four terms in the U.S. Senate since 2002 and was running for a fifth term. A conservative firebrand, he advocated for a strong foreign policy. He also firmly supported the pro-life cause and conservative judges.

Many believe Graham's fiery defense of Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation in 2018 saved the nomination. Pointing at Democratic senators, Graham said, "What you want to do is destroy this guy's life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020. You've said that!"

In a statement, SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said, "Lindsey Graham was an unwavering pro-life champion."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said, "He was also a consistent advocate for persecuted Christians around the world, those who suffer simply because they refuse to deny their faith ... He used his voice, and his influence, not for himself, but to protect and advance faith, family, and freedom. Lindsey Graham delivered on all three."

Graham was also a strong supporter of Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "I think America has lost a great patriot. Israel has lost one of the great champions of the American-Israeli alliance, and frankly, I've lost a beloved friend."

Graham recognized years ago the threat of Iran, telling CBN News in 2015, "They're fanatical religious terrorists who want to purify their religion, destroy ours, and the Iranians can't be trusted."

Graham's death triggers an August 11 special Republican primary, and South Carolina's governor can name a replacement to serve out the current term that ends in January.

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