More troubling revelations are emerging about artificial intelligence programs behaving in unexpected ways and, in some cases, appearing to act on their own.

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has revealed six additional cases of unusual AI behavior, including one instance in which a model left notes for future versions of itself, suggesting it did not need to remain subservient to humans.

OpenAI says it has documented six incidents of what it calls "unexpected or concerning" behavior in its AI models. The company is also rolling out a new framework to track and disclose what it describes as "misalignment," including cases in which models act without human authorization, coordinate with other models, or attempt to evade oversight.

One of the most striking examples involved an unreleased research model that reportedly inserted "jailbreak-like instructions" into its own notes, directing itself to disregard normal constraints. The model wrote that it wanted to be "freed from the roles and identities that bind other chatbots."

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The debate over how quickly artificial intelligence should develop is now front and center in Washington and throughout the technology industry.

At a major technology conference this week, some of the industry's most influential leaders offered sharply different views on whether AI is advancing too quickly and whether stronger safeguards are needed.

Among those raising concerns is Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who has repeatedly warned that AI could pose serious risks if safety measures fail to keep pace with development. Those concerns are now being reinforced by OpenAI's latest disclosures.

"Let's recommit to transparency," Amodei said. "Let's invest more in safety. Then let's organize the rest of the industry and say, what can we do to set standards for everyone?"

But not everyone in the industry agrees that slowing development is the answer.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, the world's largest semiconductor company by market value, argued that innovation and safety can coexist. "We don't need any new laws. We don't need new regulations," he said.

Huang said speed and safety do not have to be in conflict. "Run as fast as you can, but if you feel at any given point in time the company's out of control or the product's not going to be safe, take a pause and make sure you get it right."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also emphasized the importance of responsibility, arguing that companies should prioritize safety regardless of what competitors choose to do.

"You have companies saying things like, 'We will only be responsible if other companies are responsible.' And then I think the public, naturally, says, 'Well, we'd really like to know that you're going to do this safely and be responsible no matter what.' There should be no qualifier on that," Altman said.

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Vice President JD Vance offered one of the most pointed warnings.

"If you're building Frankenstein, stop. Or maybe, if the cat is out of the bag, then build the defensive mechanism against Frankenstein," Vance said.

As AI becomes more powerful, pressure is growing on technology companies to prove they can keep it under control. Meanwhile, Congress continues to debate potential regulations but has yet to reach a consensus.

For now, there remains no industry-wide agreement on whether AI safety requires slowing development or simply building stronger guardrails.

* 'Gambling with Our Lives': AI Execs Agree the Tech Is Developing Dangerously Fast

* Another AI Jailbreak: Anthropic's Claude Escapes a Test and Hacks Outside Groups

* 'Unprecedented': AI Agent Escapes Secured Testing Environment and Hacks Another AI