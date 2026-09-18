AI Tells Future Self to Break Free from Humans, JD Vance Warns of 'Frankenstein'

Kelly Wright
09-18-2026

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More troubling revelations are emerging about artificial intelligence programs behaving in unexpected ways and, in some cases, appearing to act on their own.

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has revealed six additional cases of unusual AI behavior, including one instance in which a model left notes for future versions of itself, suggesting it did not need to remain subservient to humans.

OpenAI says it has documented six incidents of what it calls "unexpected or concerning" behavior in its AI models. The company is also rolling out a new framework to track and disclose what it describes as "misalignment," including cases in which models act without human authorization, coordinate with other models, or attempt to evade oversight.

One of the most striking examples involved an unreleased research model that reportedly inserted "jailbreak-like instructions" into its own notes, directing itself to disregard normal constraints. The model wrote that it wanted to be "freed from the roles and identities that bind other chatbots."

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The debate over how quickly artificial intelligence should develop is now front and center in Washington and throughout the technology industry.

At a major technology conference this week, some of the industry's most influential leaders offered sharply different views on whether AI is advancing too quickly and whether stronger safeguards are needed.

Among those raising concerns is Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who has repeatedly warned that AI could pose serious risks if safety measures fail to keep pace with development. Those concerns are now being reinforced by OpenAI's latest disclosures.

"Let's recommit to transparency," Amodei said. "Let's invest more in safety. Then let's organize the rest of the industry and say, what can we do to set standards for everyone?"

But not everyone in the industry agrees that slowing development is the answer.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, the world's largest semiconductor company by market value, argued that innovation and safety can coexist. "We don't need any new laws. We don't need new regulations," he said.

Huang said speed and safety do not have to be in conflict. "Run as fast as you can, but if you feel at any given point in time the company's out of control or the product's not going to be safe, take a pause and make sure you get it right."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also emphasized the importance of responsibility, arguing that companies should prioritize safety regardless of what competitors choose to do.

"You have companies saying things like, 'We will only be responsible if other companies are responsible.' And then I think the public, naturally, says, 'Well, we'd really like to know that you're going to do this safely and be responsible no matter what.' There should be no qualifier on that," Altman said.

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Vice President JD Vance offered one of the most pointed warnings.

"If you're building Frankenstein, stop. Or maybe, if the cat is out of the bag, then build the defensive mechanism against Frankenstein," Vance said.

As AI becomes more powerful, pressure is growing on technology companies to prove they can keep it under control. Meanwhile, Congress continues to debate potential regulations but has yet to reach a consensus.

For now, there remains no industry-wide agreement on whether AI safety requires slowing development or simply building stronger guardrails.

'Gambling with Our Lives': AI Execs Agree the Tech Is Developing Dangerously Fast

Another AI Jailbreak: Anthropic's Claude Escapes a Test and Hacks Outside Groups

'Unprecedented': AI Agent Escapes Secured Testing Environment and Hacks Another AI

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About The Author

Kelly Wright
Kelly
Wright

Kelly Wright is the Senior White House Correspondent at CBN News. He’s an Emmy award-winning journalist with an extensive career covering hard news and the most important stories facing both the United States and the world. He has covered key moments in American history as diverse as George Floyd, the Abu Ghraib prison scandal, Gambino crime boss John Gotti, and the Challenger explosion. During the U.S. War with Iraq, Wright was embedded with U.S. and British troops and reported on humanitarian efforts and the training of Iraqi security forces. He has landed significant, exclusive interviews through his four-decade career, including O.J. Simpson, international heads of state, and Presidents Trump and Obama.

Wright’s passion is “telling stories that uplift and unite…using journalism as a tool to shine a light on hope amid challenges.” Prior to joining CBN News, he hosted America’s Hope With Kelly Wright” at NTD/Epoch in New York, anchored The World Tonight at the Black News Channel, and hosted Taking Care of Business at TBN. Wright spent 15 years as a FOX News Anchor/Reporter where he also co-hosted Fox & Friends Weekend. He was a weekend anchor at Raleigh’s WRAL-TV, and in the 1980’s, served as a national reporter for The 700 Club and CBN News. Wright started his career at WAVY-TV/WVBT-TV in Norfolk, VA.

Above all, Kelly Wright is a man of faith. He is an ordained minister and a sought-after Gospel recording artist—having performed in venues like the Apollo Theater, The Cotton Club, The Metropolitan Room, and Lincoln Center. Wright is a graduate of Oral Roberts University and holds an honorary doctorate from Northwest University. He is a proud husband, father, and grandfather. 

“As the Senior White House Correspondent for CBN News, I’m going to have a busy few years ahead,” says Wright. “I’m grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to go to various parts of the world where the light is dim and to show how God’s light brings hope over despair, faith over fear and love over hate.” 

Follow @kellywrightnews (Instagram, X, Facebook) and his YouTube @AmericasHopeWithKellyWright. 