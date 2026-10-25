AI Boom Sparks Growing Backlash Over Data Centers Across America

From rural Texas to communities nationwide, America's artificial intelligence boom is colliding with growing backlash over the data centers needed to power it.

Supporters point to jobs, investment, and the race to win AI dominance. Opponents worry about the effects on water, power, and the character of communities where these projects are planned.

In Hood County, Texas, southwest of Fort Worth, one massive proposal is at the center of a fierce fight.

Brian and Laura Crawford raise oryx on their land in the Paluxy River Valley. A massive data center campus would sit just across their fence line.

"We will be able to see data center buildings on a hill that's just not far. In fact, it's only about 300 feet from our fence line, but we would be able to see that every day as we walk out our door," Brian Crawford said.

Data centers house powerful servers kept running around the clock by power and cooling systems. AI is driving demand for more of them.

The project at the center of the dispute is known as Comanche Circle. The proposed campus spans roughly 2,100 acres.

"Each of those buildings are 2 1⁄2 times the size of a Walmart supercenter," said Crawford.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to get the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

t is one of several data center projects proposed in Hood County alone. Together, they would total more than 7,600 acres, or about 12 square miles.

Proponents cite economic benefits. Critics warn the cost to the community would be too high.

"You're going to destroy our land, our water and our freedom," one opponent said during a Hood County Commissioners meeting.

Laura Crawford worries about how the development would change the landscape. "The terrain will look totally different. They will have to flatten all of that with knock down, fill in, in order to build buildings on those sites," she said.

The Crawfords, along with Joanne Carcamo, co-founded Protect the Paluxy Valley. The group is focused on concerns about the strain on utilities, noise, and further industrial development.

"This could be any other type of development. It just doesn't belong here. We're trying to protect the watershed. We're trying to protect the rural character of this area because these developments, they just don't belong here," Carcamo said.

What's happening in Hood County is part of a much bigger fight playing out across Texas and communities around the country. Many are pushing for more say over an industry that has arrived quickly and can change the landscape just as fast.

Cloudscene, a group tracking U.S. data centers, counts more than 5,400 nationwide. Federal research says their electricity use could triple by 2028.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the AI race extends far beyond the technology industry. "It's not about a few technology companies winning the AI race. It's about every company in America. Every comp, every company, every industry," Huang said during the All In Summit in September.

As the footprint grows, so does the resistance.

In July, organizers staged 142 protests across 42 states.

In Memphis, a delayed vote on a yearlong data center moratorium recently sparked protests inside City Hall.

Asad Ramzanali, director of AI and Technology Policy at the Vanderbilt Policy Accelerator, says the debate reflects a larger challenge.

"There's a national security and a national imperative for AI. But all of the costs are local. The electricity, the water, the taxes, all of that is born locally," Ramzanali said.

Loudoun County, Virginia, shows that tradeoff after decades of data center development. With more than 200 data centers built or under construction, the county has the world's highest concentration of the facilities.

Loudoun officials say the investment generated $1.2 billion in fiscal 2026, accounting for 39 percent of the county budget.

The overall economic picture, however, can be more complicated.

"It does certainly provide those construction jobs. But once the construction is completed and it's up and running, it doesn't require a lot of jobs for operating," said Annie Chestnut Tutor, a policy analyst at The Heritage Foundation.

In 2025, Loudoun County ended by-right development for data centers. That means new projects require public review and board approval.

Some supporters of the national buildout believe the answer is not stopping construction but rethinking where and how data centers are built.

"So there are ways that you can build aesthetically pleasing data centers. You can put them in existing buildings. You can build them in places there are not a lot of people around, areas where farmland isn't turning a profit," said James Erwin of Digital Liberty.

In St. Louis, TerraWatt plans to turn about one million square feet of old warehouse space into a data center.

"We have spent quite a bit of time at this point in St. Louis listening to the community," said TerraWatt's David Daneshforooz.

The company says the project would use a closed water system, pay for its own electricity and invest in local schools.

Nationally, the issue of power remains central.

"The public policy response shouldn't be to say no to development. Public policy response should be to make electricity as cheap as possible for a whole host of reasons, because we should all have cheaper power," Erwin said.

With the fight becoming a major issue ahead of the midterm elections, President Donald Trump has made clear that the United States should not slow the AI infrastructure buildout as it competes with China.

"The data centers are great, and they make people wealthy, and they make states wealthy, and it's the oil of the next 20, 25 years," Trump said during the All In Summit in September.

Congress has also taken up the issue. The House passed a bipartisan bill aimed at making large data centers cover grid upgrade costs. The measure failed to advance in the Senate.

Back in the Paluxy Valley, the debate is personal. As the expansion grows, so does the debate over where projects go, who pays and how much community input matters.

For Brian and Laura Crawford, the concern is about what could happen to the rural landscape they call home. "It will probably be a mile to the highway, and it will be filled with buildings," said Brian.