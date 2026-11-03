7 Key Senate Races to Watch Tonight

Heading into Election Day, Republicans held a 53-47 majority in the U.S. Senate. Out of the 100 seats in the Senate, 35 of them are up for election tonight. Democrats only need to flip four seats, and control of the Senate is considered to be up for grabs.

Key battleground states to watch include Maine, Ohio, Iowa, Texas, Kansas, Michigan, and Alaska.

Maine

The race in the blue state of Maine pits 5-term GOP incumbent Susan Collins against Democratic Troy Jackson, a former logger and former Maine state Senate President.

Ohio

In Ohio, which voted for President Trump in three consecutive presidential elections, incumbent Republican Jon Husted is facing a tough battle with Democrat Sherrod Brown, who previously served three terms in this Senate seat before narrowly losing in 2024. A Libertarian candidate, Bill Redpath, doesn't seem to have a clear path to victory, but he could play a spoiler in this race.

Iowa

Iowa's Senate contest is an open-seat race due to the retirement of incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. Two-term Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson is battling Iowa State Rep. Josh Turek. A county district attorney named Thomas Laehn is the Libertarian Party candidate.

Texas

The race in Texas is another surprising toss-up because no Democrat has won a Senate post from the "Lone Star State" since 1988. The race features Democrat James Talarico, a former public school teacher and a Presbyterian seminarian who is fond of citing the Bible from a progressive point of view, verses Republican Ken Paxton who has served as the Attorney General of Texas since 2015.

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Kansas

The Senate race in the red state of Kansas is a key race to watch tonight.

It features Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton, pastor of a progressive megachurch that's explicitly pro-LGBTQ, trying to unseat Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall, a medical doctor by trade.

Hamilton famously championed the effort within the United Methodist Church denomination to lift bans on LGBTQ+ clergy and same-sex marriages. His church also hosted town halls pushing for abortion access and Black Lives Matter initiatives.

Marshall is a member of the GOP Doctors Caucus and Pro-Life Caucus. He currently serves on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee; the Senate Finance Committee; the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee; and the Senate Budget Committee.

Michigan

As CBN News has reported, the Michigan race is an important contest because it puts questions about Israel and support for the radical Muslim Brotherhood front and center.

The race involves a Muslim socialist, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, running against Republican Mike Rogers, a former Army officer, FBI agent, U.S. congressman who served on the House Intelligence Committee.

The tumultuous contest has seen Jewish Democrats switch to vote Republican due to fears of antisemitism. During one debate, El-Sayed was asked by the moderator: "Who do you think is a bigger threat to the United States, Israel or Iran?" El-Sayed refused to answer it, calling it "a ridiculous hypothetical."

And over the weekend, the state saw an election bombshell when a key Democrat, Rep. Haley Stevens, endorsed the Republican in the race.

Alaska

The Senate race in Alaska has generated plenty of controversy too. The Democrat candidate in the state's Senate race has been accused of "deliberately tricking voters."

The accusation comes after The New York Times reported that Democrats in Alaska tried to confuse voters by adding more candidates to the ballot – specifically, extra candidates with the same name as the Republican nominee for senator.

Incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan is the Republican candidate. But a second candidate named Dan Sullivan was added to the ballot.

A staffer for Democrat candidate Mary Peltola says campaign officials told her to find more Dan Sullivans with the goal of convincing them to get on the ballot. Peltola denies the charge, but Alaska's Republican governor has ordered an investigation.

As things currently stand, Alaskan voters will see “Dan S. Sullivan” identified as a “registered Republican” and “incumbent” on their ballots, while “Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.” will not be listed with a party affiliation.

Some election analysts warn it could be several days before we know the results of all the races, especially in Alaska, where it will be more difficult to corral all the ballots from remote areas of the state.

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