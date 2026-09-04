Vance Blames High Gas Prices on Iran Shipping Attacks; Netanyahu Says Toppling Regime Israel's 'Main Mission'

Vice President JD Vance speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that toppling the Iranian regime is Israel's central mission. The remarks come amid a fresh flare-up in fighting between the United States and Iran, and as President Trump reassures Israel that America has its back.

The escalation began Sunday night, when U.S.forces struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran claims that American attacks between August 30 and September 2 killed at least 18 people and injured 142 others. They also allege that the attack included a direct hit on a wedding celebration.

Vice President JD Vance says Washington is investigating those reports but rejects any suggestion that the U.S. deliberately attacks civilians.

Vance remarked, "I will say that the Iranian state media has not been a very good scribe about what's happened in the conflict thus far. So I'm extremely skeptical of this. What I can say with 100 percent confidence is that, unlike the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), the United States never targets civilians in combat. We never will do that. We never have done that."

Iran has responded by attacking U.S. bases and assets across the Persian Gulf.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Iran's leadership is now more vulnerable than ever.

He said on Thursday, "This regime is currently faltering. It is weaker than ever. It is fighting for its life, and I am convinced of the main mission that lies before us ... That is, to bring down this regime...It is not impossible. It is within reach.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz went even further, warning that an Iranian attack on Israel would remove restraints on Israel's military response.

"An Iranian attack on the State of Israel would free Israel from any existing limitations on attacking Iran," he declared. "We would cripple all of Iran's national military and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, and would send Iran back to the Stone Age and darkness."

The comments came as President Trump sought to reassure the world that the U.S. has Israel's back. In an interview with the Israeli public broadcaster Kan, Trump said, "Israel should not worry. You know why? Because I'm the president and I will take care of Israel."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Meanwhile, the battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz continues.

An Iranian official insisted the Strait will not open without Tehran's consent.

Vice President Vance observed that about 15 billion barrels of oil passed through on Wednesday, with traffic almost back to levels seen before the war.

Addressing Americans' concerns on the home front, he blamed continued Iranian attacks on commercial vessels for higher gas prices.

"And the fundamental reality is that the reason gas prices are so high right now is because the Iranians are shooting at commercial shipping," he explained. "Even, by the way, when they signed an agreement that said we're going to stop shooting at commercial shipping, they almost immediately went back to shooting at commercial shipping."

In southern Lebanon, the Israeli Defense Forces entered and cleared Hezbollah tunnels in the Ali Teher Ridge area.

Iran previously stated that it would respond forcefully to an Israeli offensive there, where the IDF says Iranian Revolutionary Guard personnel have been operating alongside Hezbollah fighters.

Israeli officials also warn that Iran's Quds Force and Hamas may be increasing efforts to target Israelis overseas ahead of the Jewish holidays and the anniversary of the October 7th attacks.

In Jerusalem, following the traditional Selichot prayers in the Old City, police say an Arab terrorist armed with a knife attempted to stab Jews near the Damascus Gate. Police announced they neutralized the attacker.