As US Votes, Israel Braces for Coalition Talks; Trump, Vance Hint again at Iran Deal

Vice President JD Vance talks with reporters after arriving on Air Force Two, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP)

JERUSALEM, Israel – As Americans head to the polls, Israelis are waiting for official results of their elections to see if they are facing a stalemate, as prospects of a coalition government seem slim. At the same time, Israelis wonder if there will be another war with Iran.

"Wait" is the operative word in Israel on several fronts. President Isaac Herzog will begin meeting tomorrow with the political parties who secured seats in the Knesset after last week's elections. Herzog will then decide who will get the task of forming a government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X that he wants a unity government, but not one that is dependent on the Arab parties. He noted that those parties support terrorism and reject the existence of a Jewish state. "We aspire to form a broad government with our partners and any party that wishes to do so and does not support terrorism," the prime minister wrote.

However, Yashar Party Chairman Gadi Eisenkot reportedly refuses to sit in a government run by Netanyahu. Israel's Kan Broadcasting reported that Eisenkot would even refuse a request by President Trump to sit with Netanyahu. He also opposes any U.S. involvement in Israeli politics.

The scenario is complicated because of the combination of seats required to pass the 61-seat threshold for a parliamentary majority. A number of indivduals and parties will not sit with others who won seats.

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In the meantime Israel is also waiting to see if a third conflict erupts with Iran. The U.S. confirmed it carried out limited strikes on Iran's Qeshem Island on Monday, apparently one of a series of recent attacks.

Trump posted again on Truth Social that Iran wants a deal.

He wrote, "Oil prices are dropping like a rock, down almost $10 a barrel, a record, because people feel that there will not be a war with Iran. Iran wants a settlement as soon as possible. It could happen!"

Trump stated on Monday, "We had a war with Iran, we won, we had a war with, and I don't know if you even call it a war, because we haven't been doing any fighting for months."

He continued, "We just, we control the, we control the Strait of Hormuz, we control it, and strongly control it. We took out, The Wall Street Journal reported, we took out last week more oil than at any time in the history of the Strait. And again, oil prices are plunging now."

Vice President JD Vance revealed that the White House has had "good conversations" with the Iranians, and he and the president feel pretty good about the prospects of a settlement.

"The Iranians are always a little unpredictable, and as the president always says he retains kinetic options. He retains non-kinetic options. But we've certainly made some progress," said Vance

He added that the U.S. clearly has victory after destroying Iran's nuclear program.

"I think the thing I've picked up is they care a lot, obviously, about their sovereignty. They care a a lot about economically rebuilding. We do think that there is a pathway there, but it really does require a firm commitment and a verifiable commitment that they don't re-build that nuclear program," Vance declared.

Iran claims they are good with a deal as long as the U.S. meets their demands, but Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Bagaei issued a warning: "Any attack on Iran, any act of military aggression against Iran, regardless of the means used, will be met with a powerful, immediate, and comprehensive response from us."

Israel received support recently from an unusual source, as non-Jewish British entertainer Boy George is visiting the Jewish state. He prayed at the Western Wall and met earlier with President Herzog.

The pop star noted, "In the three years since October 7th, Israel and Jews around the world have suffered an onslaught of terrible attacks, anti-Semitism in its worst form, in the worlds of culture, art, and music, which ought to bring people together; we have seen a particular strain of discrimination against Israelis and Jews.

George added, "However, you stood there with moral clarity, and you said, and I quote, 'If you're ever confused, I stand with the Jews. I don't feel brave. I just need to behave like a human.'"