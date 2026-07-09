U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US Strikes Intensify against Iran as Trump Draws Closer to Israel Adversaries Syria, Turkey

The US carried out a second round of strikes against 90 Iranian targets on Wednesday. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against US allies Bahrain and Kuwait and threatened to shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

Before leaving the NATO summit in Turkey, President Trump blasted Iran.

"They (Iran) have, they want to make a deal, but they don't know how to make a deal. And then they go around shooting ships at night. I don't like that," the president declared.

He revealed that actions over the past two weeks led him to believe they can't be trusted.

"And I'm not sure I want to make a deal with them," he said. "We can play games, but I'm not sure I wanna make a deal. Let's just finish the job."

Trump also signaled major policy shifts in the region, implying he'd sell state-of-the-art F-35 jets to Turkey, a move opposed by Israel.

He also plans to remove Syria from the U.S. list of terrorist sponsors.

"I think I will. Yeah, I think I will. Why wouldn't I?" he asked. "(Syrian President al-Sharaa's) done a great job."

That drew criticism because Ahmed al-Sharaa formerly led an Al-Qaeda affiliate and his government has allowed atrocities against minorities, including Christians.

While military tensions continue, another battle is unfolding over the future of the U.S.-Israel alliance.

On Wednesday, prominent Democrat Rahm Emmanuel, former chief-of-staff to President Obama and a potential presidential candidate in 2028, gave a landmark speech in Tel Aviv.

He questioned whether America should fundamentally redefine its relationship with Israel, a relationship he says is at a crossroads.

"It cannot stand or survive as it has been. To maintain the strength of our ties, this alliance needs significant changes and a new direction."

Emmanuel cited a dramatic drop in support for Israel.

"In 2022, 55 percent of Americans held a favorable view of Israel. Today it is 37 percent, and it is dropping," Emmanuel charged.

He indicated that the new direction means the U.S. needs to stop unconditional support, and he blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Unconditional support has produced a prime minister who has presumed that his strategic interests would incur no political cost if he ignored America's concerns about settlements and sparked a regional war," Emmanuel asserted. "Unconditional support has allowed you to deny food and medical relief to innocent Palestinians in Gaza."

Netanyahu's supporters counter that Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran ignited the regional war. They also argue that Israel has facilitated the distribution of hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid for Gazans.