US Retaliates with Iran Strikes as Regime Downs US Helicopter; Future of Ceasefire Uncertain

JERUSALEM, Israel – The illusory ceasefire between Iran, Israel, and the United States is under growing pressure after a U.S. Army Apache helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump blamed Iran and ordered military retaliation. Now, Tehran is threatening a broader response, fueling fears that the conflict could spread across the region.

Trump defended the strikes against Iran on Tuesday, calling the response "very strong" and "very powerful."

The president posted on Truth Social, "I have just been informed by our great military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured."

Trump made clear that the U.S. would "of necessity," respond.

According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the AH-64 Apache went down at about 3:30 a.m., local time on Tuesday, off the coast of Oman while patrolling near one of the world's most important shipping lanes.

The two pilots in the Apache were rescued by an autonomous underwater drone in a first-of-its-kind mission.

Hours later, U.S. fighter jets launched what CENTCOM called "self-defense strikes" against military targets in southern Iran, calling the operation "a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression," and said U.S. forces remain prepared to defend themselves against further attacks.

American forces targeted Iranian defense systems, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz, including areas around the cities of Jask and Sirik, and Qeshm Island.

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Iran quickly responded with warnings of retaliation.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared, "Our powerful armed forces are on constant alert for any violation of Iran’s airspace, land or waters."

He also warned American forces, adding, "Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk...best solution is for them to leave."

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps later claimed responsibility for drone attacks targeting U.S. military assets in Bahrain and additional strikes against American facilities in Kuwait and Jordan.

Jordanian officials reported intercepting missiles, while Kuwait announced that its air defenses engaged hostile aerial targets.

The IRGC posted on Telegram that it struck 21 targets at U.S. military bases, including F-35 fighter aircraft hangars in al-Azraq, Jordan.

Journalist Jon Gambrell of The Associated Press reports that the latest developments could have broader implications for the region.

He observed of the alleged Jordan attacks, "This would be the first since the April ceasefire took effect, and it also underlines both Jordan's continued hosting of American aircraft as well as that kingdom's precarious position between Israel and Iran."

Gambrell noted the uncertainty over the next developments, saying, "It just remains unclear if there will be more retaliation, more attacks in the Middle East, and all this is putting new pressure on those talks, which so far haven't had any major results."

Meanwhile, in Israel, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said Israel has prepared a "more significant and severe blow" against Iran if circumstances require it.