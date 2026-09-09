US Destroys 5 Iranian Tankers; Israel-UK Clash over Judea, Samaria Intensifies

Chris Mitchell
09-09-2026

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JERUSALEM, Israel – The confrontation between the United States and Iran escalated again, this time on the waters of the Persian Gulf. U.S. CENTCOM announced on Tuesday that it destroyed five Iranian tankers after Iran's Revolutionary Guard attacked an American warship. In Israel, a diplomatic clash between Jerusalem and London is growing more serious.

The latest escalation in the Strait of Hormuz comes as the Trump administration boosts both military and economic pressure on the Tehran regime.

The U.S. strategy includes a naval blockade, helping oil shipments move safely through the Strait of Hormuz, and finding alternative routes for Gulf oil.

The goal is to reduce Iran's leverage over the world oil supply. The big question is whether Iran will back down or escalate even further.

Meanwhile, Israel and Britain are enmeshed in one of the most serious diplomatic confrontations in years.

Israel announced the closure of the British Consulate in eastern Jerusalem after U.K. officials accused some Jewish settlers in Judea and Samaria of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians. Israel called the claim "outrageous lies."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar cautioned that the closure was just the first countermeasure.

He announced, “Second, the removal of British representatives from the International Gaza Support Center in Kiryat Gat. Third, the termination of British activities to train Palestinian Authority forces in Judea and Samaria under the British support team in Ramallah.

Sa'ar added, "Fourth, the denial of entry to Israel to 12 British elected officials, elected representatives and other British nationals involved in anti-Semitic and anti-Israel activity, as well as those who deny the very existence of the State of Israel.”

U.K. Foreign Minister Ed Miliband announced the sanctions against the Judea and Samaria residents on Tuesday. 

“I do not believe that the British people want us supporting the occupation by accepting products from settlements in our shops and supermarkets. So, I can announce today that we will introduce an import ban on goods from illegal settlements in the occupied territories," Miliband stated.

He claimed the settlements represent an obstacle to the two-state solution, and he took a further step by declaring all of Judea and Samaria illegal.

“Today, I announce that the official view of the British government is that the occupation is unlawful, because of Israel's entrenchment of its control, its intention to extend permanent sovereignty, and its expansionist agenda via illegal settlements.”

France and Canada are joining Britain in announcing import bans, while a number of other European countries have either taken similar steps or pledged support for further action.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee warned that the U.S. will respond to London's actions.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's Spokesman Doron Spielman pointed to analysis by the media watchdog Honest Reporting which discovered a dramatic imbalance in international coverage.

“Over the last few months, they studied 77 news outlets," Spielman noted. "There were over 900 articles on what is called ‘settler violence’...and there were nine articles about Palestinian terrorism that claimed 25 lives."

The U.K. claims its actions are designed to preserve the possibility of a future Palestinian state.

Israel contends that they punish Jewish communities in the biblical heartland and reward an international campaign against the Jewish state.

With more countries joining Britain, the battle over Judea and Samaria is becoming another heated contested front for Israel.

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About The Author

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief CBN.com
Chris
Mitchell

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief

In a time where the world's attention is riveted on events in the Middle East, CBN viewers have come to appreciate Chris Mitchell's timely reports from this explosive region of the world. Mitchell brings a Biblical and prophetic perspective to these daily news events that shape our world.

Chris first began reporting on the Middle East in the mid-1990s. He repeatedly traveled there to report on the religious and political issues facing Israel and the surrounding Arab states. One of his more significant reports focused on the emigration of persecuted Christians from the Middle East.

In the past, Chris's reporting has been distinguished by award-winning coverage of revival movements and other spiritual issues. In addition to the Brownsville revival in Pensacola, Fla., he also covered an outbreak of revival in Missouri. His report on the "holy laughter" revivals in Toronto and London was named CBN's "Focus Story of the Year" in 1994.

That same year, Chris also earned a "Short Story of the Year" award for his examination of religious coverage in network news. He has also reported on such movements as the Promise Keepers and the annual "Prayer and Fasting" campaign led by the late Campus Crusade founder Dr. Bill Bright.

In addition to his reports for The 700 Club, Chris is also a regular contributor to Christian World News, a weekly 30-minute newscast that airs nationally in multiple markets.

Prior to joining CBN News in 1992, Chris worked for three years as a researcher, producer, and reporter for the Features/Testimonies department of The 700 Club.

A native of the Boston area, Chris earned a B.A. in History at the University of New Hampshire in 1975. In 1987, he graduated with honors from Regent University, earning an M.A. in Communication. While a student at Regent (then CBN University), Chris anchored "Newsight," a student-produced Christian news program.

Chris's goal at CBN News is to provide in his stories the Biblical "understanding of the times" described in I Chronicles 12:32.