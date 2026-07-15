This image from video released by U.S. Central Command, shows a view from a drone, fired by U.S. military, closing in on Bandar Abbas Naval Base, Iran, July 12, 2026. (U.S. Central Command via AP)

US CENTCOM Steps Up Iran Strikes as Analysts Warn Tehran Could Extend Shipping Threats to Red Sea

JERUSALEM, Israel – The United States launched a new wave of strikes against Iran early on Wednesday, hitting dozens of military targets during a seven-hour operation after reimposing a blockade on Iranian ports.

U.S. CENTCOM indicated that the strikes targeted missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems after Iran attacked commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper, "Iran has intentionally targeted civilians across the region by attacking seven commercial ships.

The U.S. has surged its military presence, deploying at least nineteen warships in the Arabian Sea, including two aircraft carriers, backed by hundreds of military aircraft across the region.

Iran responded with new attacks, launching drones at Jordan and striking U.S. military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. The Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed "until the United States ends its acts of aggression."

Iranian officials said the U.S. strikes also hit an army barracks, killing at least seven soldiers.

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At the White House, President Trump dropped the idea of charging a 20 percent fee on all cargo ships using the Strait, revealing that Gulf allies are prepared to increase investments in the United States instead.

"Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Qatar, and Kuwait...they would love to invest more money in the United States at record amounts...and this way, there's no fee," the president declared.

Analysts warn that Tehran could direct Yemen's Houthi rebels to shut the Bab el Mandeb Strait, the gateway to the Red Sea, extending the threat to global shipping beyond the Gulf. A senior Yemeni official claimed the move could drive oil prices as high as $200 per barrel.

In Washington, Senate Democrats blocked debate on the annual defense bill, insisting Congress should authorize the military campaign before approving more than $1 trillion in defense spending.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives is set to vote on Representative Thomas Massie's proposal to bar State Department funding for Israel. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries opposes the measure, saying it would also limit humanitarian aid efforts to confront Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist organizations.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran against testing Israel again. "Gone are the days when someone could strike us without facing a crushing blow in return," he cautioned.

At the same time, reports surfaced that President Trump urged Netanyahu to withdraw Israeli troops from Syria and Lebanon, telling him, "They don't want you there. You should redeploy."

Israeli officials counter that there has been no change to the Israeli Defense Forces' deployment.